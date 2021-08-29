Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

Masks, like seatbelts and other rules, save South Carolina lives

By Letters to the Editor
Island Packet Online
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDon’t like mandates designed to protect you? Then don’t wear a seatbelt, expect waiters and cooks to wash their hands after using the bathroom, wear shoes in a restaurant, cross at a crosswalk, get a driver’s license, follow safety protocols at work, stop at stoplights, learn gun safety, drive anywhere near the speed limit, require your surgical team to be licensed and wear masks, expect groceries to be disease free, or worry about a couple of extra beers “for the road.”

www.islandpacket.com

Comments / 34

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
State
South Carolina State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Seatbelts#Americans#The Governor S Office#South Carolinians
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Place
Americas
NewsBreak
Health
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Texas StatePosted by
The Hill

Texas law opens door for other states to pursue abortion restrictions

The Supreme Court’s refusal to block the Texas “fetal heartbeat” law, the most restrictive abortion legislation in the U.S. to date, is expected to inspire more Republican-led states to follow in the Lone Star State’s footsteps. Politicians in Arkansas, South Dakota and Florida, including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis (R), have...
PoliticsPosted by
Reuters

Japan PM Suga to back vaccine minister Kono in LDP leadership race - media

TOKYO, Sept 4 (Reuters) - Outgoing Prime Minister Yoshihide Suga intends to back the popular minister in charge of Japan's vaccination rollout, Taro Kono, for the ruling Liberal Democratic Party's (LDP) leadership race later this month, broadcaster Nippon New Network reported on Saturday. The report comes after Suga's surprise announcement...
PharmaceuticalsPosted by
The Associated Press

Booster shots hitch: Some may miss the Sept. 20 start

WASHINGTON (AP) — President Joe Biden’s plans to start delivery of booster shots by Sept. 20 for most Americans who received the COVID-19 vaccines are facing new complications that could delay the availability of third doses for those who received the Moderna vaccine, administration officials said Friday. Biden announced last...

Comments / 0

Community Policy