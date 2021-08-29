Masks, like seatbelts and other rules, save South Carolina lives

Don’t like mandates designed to protect you? Then don’t wear a seatbelt, expect waiters and cooks to wash their hands after using the bathroom, wear shoes in a restaurant, cross at a crosswalk, get a driver’s license, follow safety protocols at work, stop at stoplights, learn gun safety, drive anywhere near the speed limit, require your surgical team to be licensed and wear masks, expect groceries to be disease free, or worry about a couple of extra beers “for the road.”