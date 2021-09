Oasis have shared the live performance of “Live Forever” — complete with guitarist Noel Gallagher’s audio commentary — from the band’s upcoming concert film Oasis Knebworth 1996. “We were a pretty decent band the night before I wrote ‘Live Forever’ but it was indie music. The day after I wrote ’Live Forever,’ we were gonna be the biggest band in the world. I knew it,” Gallagher says in the clip. “If Oasis were my band, that was my song. It’s just everything: The words, the melody, and then the small sharp guitar solo.” Oasis Knebworth 1996, which premieres in theaters worldwide on...