“It may be seen as a dirty word by some people, but the truth is we all love a good pop song,” begins Jake Bugg, explaining the inspiration behind his fifth album, Saturday Night, Sunday Morning. A striking departure 10 years into the Nottingham singer-songwriter’s career, it sees him embracing his love of the Bee Gees, ABBA and Supertramp, with the guitar often operating from the shadows. “I just feel like at the moment guitar solos seem a little traditional,” he continues. “I wasn’t big on having too many on this record.”