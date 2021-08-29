Even Pillow Snobs Think These Are the 'Best Pillows Ever' — but You Only Have 24 Hours to Get Them on Sale

Us Weekly has affiliate partnerships so we may receive compensation for some links to products and services. Fact: Your neck might be the main thing giving away your age. But why exactly? Neck skin tends to sag and swell, especially without lymphatic drainage, and looking down at our phones all day is making tech-neck a bigger issue than ever before — especially after spending so much time posted in front of screens over this past year. Plus, even though we spend so much time doing our skincare routines during the morning and at night, we don’t remember to target our neck enough with our serums, creams and tools. Many of us forget sunscreen too — and the sun is a major cause of wrinkles!