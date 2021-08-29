Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

UPDATE 1-Thailand to allow local flights to resume in COVID-risk areas

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

(Adds details)

BANGKOK, Aug 29 (Reuters) - Thailand will allow some domestic flights to and from Bangkok and other high risk areas for COVID-19 to resume from Sept. 1, the country’s aviation authority said Sunday, to help boost economic activity.

The announcement follows the easing of tough restrictions in 29 high-risk provinces from next month, including allowing more provincial travel and the reopening of shopping malls, as the government tries to revive a struggling economy here hit by the outbreak.

Local fights can fly at up to 75% capacity and passengers will have to follow travel conditions at destinations such as presenting proof of vaccinations and COVID-19 testing results, the Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) said in a statement here.

Flights related to areas under a tourism reopening scheme will also be allowed, it said.

Airlines, including Asia Aviation and Bangkok Airways, have announced the resumption of some local flights from next week.

The relaxed curbs come as Thailand’s biggest wave of infections shows some signs of easing after a daily record high of more than 23,000 new cases earlier this month amid an outbreak of the highly transmissible Delta variant.

On Sunday, it reported 16,536 new cases and 264 deaths.

While new cases remain high, they are likely to drop further as authorities ramp up vaccinations, government spokesman Thanakorn Wangboonkongchana said on Sunday.

The government expects to have 140 million doses of vaccines this year, he said.

Thailand started its mass vaccination drive in June, but so far only about 11% of its more than 66 million population has been fully vaccinated. (Reporting by Orathai Sriring, Panarat Thepgumpanat and Satawasin Staporncharnchai, Editing by Richard Pullin)

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Economy#Covid#Bangkok Airways#Covid#Caat#Asia Aviation
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Tourism
Place
Asia
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Public Health
Country
Thailand
NewsBreak
Vaccines
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Related
Public HealthFast Company

RIP cloth masks? Why airlines and governments are banning them

Cloth masks have become a staple of our pandemic lives. In the earliest days of COVID-19, we followed online tutorials to sew masks from old T-shirts. Soon, companies of all kinds—from Old Navy to designer Christian Siriano—flooded the market with masks, so we could keep a stash handy whenever we stepped out the door. But the era of the cloth mask may be coming to an end.
Travelworldairlinenews.com

Garuda Indonesia trials the IATA Travel Pass

Garuda Indonesia will conduct a trial of implementing the “International Air Transport Association (IATA) Travel Pass” as an application for authentication of health credential documents for international air travel requirements. The trial of the use of “IATA Travel Pass” will be held from August 30 to September 13, 2021 where...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Air India One 777 Gets Approved To Land At A New Indian Airport

India’s Vijayawada International Airport recently conducted a successful test flight, allowing it to handle large aircraft carrying VVIPs and passengers. The flight involved none other than the retrofitted Boeing 777-300ER, which serves as Air India One. Let’s see what this latest development means for the airport serving the city of Vijayawada in the South Indian state of Andhra Pradesh.
WorldPosted by
Reuters

Thailand urges pregnant women to get vaccinated, cites higher risks

BANGKOK, Aug 25 (Reuters) - Thailand's coronavirus task force on Wednesday called on pregnant women in the country to get vaccinated against COVID-19, citing a higher risk of deaths among those who become infected with the coronavirus. "We have a target of vaccinating 500,000 women who are at least 12...
Public HealthUS News and World Report

Germany Designates Parts of Greece 'High Risk' COVID Areas

BERLIN (Reuters) - Germany is designating parts of Greece as high-risk areas, meaning unvaccinated travellers from those regions would need to go into quarantine for five days. Crete and islands in the southern Aegean Sea will be considered high-risk from Tuesday, the Robert Koch Institute for Infectious diseases said on...
TravelFlight Global.com

Thailand eases domestic flight restrictions from Bangkok

Thailand’s civil aviation authorities has eased restrictions for travel to and from high-risk regions in the country, which includes capital Bangkok. The Civil Aviation Authority of Thailand (CAAT) will allow airlines to operate domestic passenger flights out of “dark red” areas — the local classification for risk levels — from 1 September, with several restrictions in place.
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

UPDATE 1-Australia's Victoria reports 64 local COVID-19 cases

MELBOURNE, Aug 28 (Reuters) - Victoria, Australia’s second most populous state, reported 64 new locally acquired COVID-19 cases in the 24-hour period to Friday evening, health officials said on Saturday. Australia, still largely unvaccinated, has been battling a surge of cases involving the highly infectious coronavirus Delta variant. More than...
Public Healthomahanews.net

Shanghai to downgrade all areas to low risk for COVID-19

SHANGHAI, Sept. 3 (Xinhua) -- Shanghai will downgrade its last two remaining COVID-19 medium-risk areas on Saturday, authorities said on Friday. Two medium-risk areas in Pudong New Area will be downgraded at 12 a.m. Saturday, leaving the whole of Shanghai classified as a low-risk area for COVID-19. Shanghai saw a...
Posted by
Hunter Cabot

Be Aware of the New Symptoms for Delta Variant of Covid-19

Covid-19 Delta variant has new symptomsCDC on Unsplash. As the information circulates that the vaccines are waning in efficacy, a lot of people are getting nervous. If you were vaccinated in the first vaccine roll-outs, between December 2020 and March 2021, you may have cause to be.
WorldAviation Week

South Africa’s Comair To Resume Flights Sept. 1

South African carrier Comair has confirmed it will resume flights Sept. 1, after South Africa’s third COVID-19 wave triggered it to voluntarily ground itself July 5. The flight suspension was initially scheduled to last until July 30, but was extended until Aug. 31, when the South African government... Subscription Required.
Texas StatePosted by
Matt Lillywhite

A Dangerous Covid Variant Has Arrived In The United States

Over 57,000 people have died in Texas during the pandemic. Hospitals are running out of Intensive Care Unit (ICU) capacity. But unfortunately, the situation is poised to get much worse. The reason? A new Covid variant has arrived. And according to media reports, its ability to evade vaccines could result in the Texas healthcare system becoming overwhelmed.
TravelFlight Global.com

China international travel to remain frozen until next year: HSBC

While China’s three largest airlines remain optimistic about domestic recovery prospects, they note that a meaningful international recovery is likely to be pushed back further, as the country continues to restrict flights overseas. In a research note dated 1 September, HSBC Global Research analysts add that the ‘Big Three’ —...
Aerospace & Defensesimpleflying.com

Porter Airlines Is Flying The World’s Lightest Seats

Coinciding with its flights resuming next week, Toronto-based Porter Airlines has completed the refurbishment of its De Havilland Dash 8-400’s interiors. Part of the refurbishment process included installing the world’s lightest aircraft seat across the fleet. Besides the new seats, passengers soon to reboard Porter’s planes will see new carpeting,...

Comments / 0

Community Policy