Betty Montgomery: New varieties of Hydrangeas rewrite the rules

At this time of year, you cannot walk or drive too far down any street without noticing a gorgeous display of hydrangeas. This is especially true in Niagara. Although hydrangeas find their origins in Japan, the name itself leads back as far as 1739. A botanist by the name of Grovonius thought that the shape reminded him of an ancient water pitcher. In Latin, the name comes from a combination of two words "hydro" meaning water and "angeion" meaning pitcher or vessel.