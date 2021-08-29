Cancel
Betty Montgomery: New varieties of Hydrangeas rewrite the rules

Spartanburg Herald-Journal
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleHydrangeas have come a long way in recent years. Of the four main varieties that are grown the most, arborescens (Annabelle type), oakleaf, macrophylla (most common), and paniculata, all have had many new introductions that have changed these flowers from the ones popular twenty years ago. New varieties have taken the hydrangea world by storm by changing cold hardiness, heat tolerance, flower color, reblooming ability, plus other wonderful characteristics. And, if you plant right, you can have hydrangeas from late spring into the fall.

