Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Health

India's Bharat Biotech scouts international COVID-19 vaccine partners

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Dz02b_0bgGc4Zd00

NEW DELHI (Reuters) - Indian vaccine maker Bharat Biotech is seeking international manufacturing partners as it targets a billion doses of its COVID-19 vaccine each year, the company said on Sunday.

COVAXIN, the company’s home-grown COVID-19 vaccine approved for emergency use in India, is one of two shots driving the country’s massive vaccination programme.

But Bharat Biotech has struggled to boost output, missing supply commitments here to the Indian government, which is also relying on a version of the AstraZeneca vaccine produced by the Serum Institute of India and Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

On Sunday, the company rolled out the first batch of COVAXIN shots from a facility in Ankleshwar in western India that has the capacity to produce more than 10 million doses per month.

Bharat Biotech said it was exploring opportunities with its international partners who have expertise in commercial-scale manufacturing of inactivated viral vaccines.

“We want to ensure that Bharat Biotech can ably meet the demand for COVAXIN such that individuals across the country, and the globe, have access to the vaccine,” chairman and managing director Krishna Ella said in a statement.

Last month, Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya told parliament that Bharat Biotech would supply 25 million doses in July and 35 million in August, less than half what the government had initially expected.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Bharat Biotech#Western India#Government Of India#Covid 19 Vaccine#Covaxin#Indian
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Manufacturing
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
Place
New Delhi, IN
NewsBreak
AstraZeneca
NewsBreak
Public Health
Related
Worldoutbreaknewstoday.com

Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study, Bangladesh mask study

Two studies looking at important topics related to COVID-19 were recently published that look at the effectiveness of natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 and the effectiveness of masks, respectively. Israel natural immunity vs. vaccine-induced immunity study. A study by researchers from Tel Aviv conclude that natural immunity to SARS-CoV-2 infections is...
WorldMedicalXpress

Moderna says tainted COVID vaccines sent to Japan contained steel

Moderna said Wednesday that tainted batches of its COVID-19 vaccine sent to Japan were contaminated with stainless steel particles, but the company did not expect it posed "an undue risk to patient safety." The US biotech firm is facing major setbacks in Japan, with hundreds of thousands of doses suspended...
Public Healthktwb.com

India gives Biological E nod to study its COVID-19 vaccine in children, teens

BENGALURU (Reuters) – India has granted homegrown drugmaker Biological E permission to begin midstage studies of its COVID-19 vaccine in children and adolescents, according to an official statement on Friday. The Drugs Controller General of India (DCGI) gave the approval to the Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company on Sept. 1, the statement...
Public Healthvidanewspaper.com

India’s Biological E’s Covid-19 Vaccine Expected By October

NEW DELHI — Indian state Hyderabad-based pharmaceutical company, Biological E, is expected to launch its vaccine against coronavirus in October this year, said V. K. Paul, Member (Health), NITI Aayog, Indian government’s think tank. “Phase 3 of Biological E’s trial is underway,” Paul said. “Stockpile is being produced. We should...
Public HealthPLOS Blogs Network

Covid 19 Vaccine Introduction in India

Vaccination against COVID-19 is one of the critical tools to fight the Ongoing pandemic. Globally, It began on 31st December 2020, when WHO issued an Emergency Use Listing (EUL) for the Pfizer vaccine. In India, the Central Drugs Standard Control Organization (CDSCO), a regulatory body, has provided emergency use authorization to Covishield (AstraZeneca’s / Serum Institute of India) and Covaxin (Bharat Biotech Limited) on 3rd January 2021. Later, On 15th April 2021, the Government of India (GoI) provided restricted emergency approval to vaccines approved by US FDA, EMA, UK MHRA, PMDA Japan, or listed under WHO EUL. Under which, Sputnik – V has been granted EUA in April 2021. The Zydus Cadila vaccine for 12-18 years has also been received EUA on 20th August 21.
Medical & Biotechcrossroadstoday.com

Taiwan gets first Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines after long delay

TAIPEI, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan received its first batch of Pfizer-BioNTech vaccines Thursday after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that had partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to...
Public HealthPosted by
Reuters

India's new COVID-19 cases rise by 45,083

NEW DELHI, Aug 29 (Reuters) - India reported 45,083 new coronavirus infections on Sunday, according to data from the health ministry, driven by surging cases in the southern state of Kerala. The country's COVID-19 cases stood at about 32.7 million, with deaths rising by 460 to 437,830 in the last...
Worldspectrumnews1.com

The Latest: Taiwan gets its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine

TAIPEI, Taiwan — Taiwan has received its first Pfizer-BioNTech coronavirus vaccine after a prolonged purchasing process that gave rise to a political blame game with China. Taiwan had been unable to buy the vaccine itself directly from BioNTech, the German company that partnered with U.S.-based Pfizer to develop the vaccine.
Public HealthPosted by
Action News Jax

The Latest: WHO hub in Berlin for pandemic coordination

BERLIN — The World Health Organization has inaugurated a new “hub” in Berlin meant to better prepare the globe for future pandemics. WHO Director-General Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus and German Chancellor Angela Merkel on Wednesday launched the new WHO Hub for Pandemic and Epidemic Intelligence. German Health Minister Jens Spahn says...
Public Healthmilwaukeesun.com

Mandaviya reviews availability of COVID-19 essential drugs

New Delhi [India], September 1 (ANI): Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Wednesday reviewed the supply and availability of COVID-19 related essential medicines in the country. During the review, it was noted that sufficient stocks of all the essential medicines are available. Raw materials for these drugs are also available...
Public Healththeedgemarkets.com

India's Covid-19 vaccine supply jumps, raising export hopes

NEW DELHI (Aug 30): India's rising output of COVID-19 vaccines and the inoculation of more than half its adult population with at least one dose are raising hopes the country will return as an exporter within months, ramping up from early next year. After donating or selling 66 million doses...

Comments / 0

Community Policy