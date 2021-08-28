Hot and humid again Sunday with spotty rain chances

Tonight: Fair skies with lows near 70 degrees.

Sunday: Mostly sunny, hot and humid with highs in the low 90s. Heat indices could reach the upper 90s so stay hydrated by drinking plenty of water! Spotty showers possible. Lows near 70 degrees Sunday night.

Monday: Hot and humid with increasing clouds and a chance for spotty thundershowers. Highs near 90 degrees. Lows near 70 degrees Monday night.

Tuesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and a few storms as the remnants of Ida move into the region. Gusty winds and heavy rain are also possible. Check back for updates! Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows near 70 degrees.

Wednesday: Mostly cloudy with scattered showers. Highs in the low 80s. Winds may be breezy at times. Lows in the middle 60s Wednesday night with rain chances tapering off.

Thursday: Rain chances end during the morning with decreasing clouds. Highs in the lower to middle 80s. Lows in the middle 60s Thursday night.

Vol Football Game Forecast (Kickoff at 8 PM): Fair skies with temperatures in the mid-70s.

Friday: Highs in the middle 80s with mostly sunny skies and spotty rain chances. Lows in the middle 60s Friday night.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with highs in the middle 80s.

