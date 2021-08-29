Cancel
Moonspell announce 'Darkness and Hope' anniversary reissue

Cover picture for the articleShare the post "Moonspell announce ‘Darkness and Hope’ anniversary reissue" Originally released on August 27, 2001 and celebrating its 20th anniversary this year, Moonspell’s fifth album, ‘Darkness and Hope,’ caught the band in a strange crossroad upon its debut. Their first four records saw them skyrocketing from Portugal into Gothic Metal stardom, yet their almost violent musical swings left a lot of their fans confused and unaware of what to expect next. Nonetheless, ‘Darkness and Hope’ was the ticket for many followers of the band to continue their monumental journey with the Portuguese wolves.

