Moonspell announce ‘Darkness and Hope’ anniversary reissue

Roland Orzabal is talking about his fondness for Genesis and King Crimson. “I was a big early Genesis fan – Foxtrot particularly. And Genesis Live was great. I loved King Crimson – especially Discipline, if you can call that prog? It depends what you define as prog. There used to be a lot of reverse snobbery – Genesis came from a public school so therefore they can’t be any good, they’re ‘not like us’. Okay, punk rock was a jolt and a Copernican inversion. We went from having long hair and playing eight-minute guitar solos in our teenage band to all of a sudden covering The Damned! Fashion is incredibly powerful in music, in the zeitgeist. You got to a certain point in the late 70s where you could not wear flares any more. And my platform shoes had to go. It was horrendous!”