Taking center stage: Can Marc Lore work magic to make Wolves an NBA power player?

Tuesday marked cutdown day in the NFL as each team had to finalize their 53-man rosters. It produced some very intriguing decisions when it came to players that received their walking papers. I can't imagine many thought that the New England Patriots would release Cam Newton (we'll have more on that in a minute).