Taking center stage: Can Marc Lore work magic to make Wolves an NBA power player?
LAS VEGAS – Timberwolves players were shaking their heads in disbelief. They'd just had dinner with new owner Marc Lore at the Cosmopolitan on the Vegas strip during the NBA Summer League. Lore had come to a city known for its magic with a few "mentalist" tricks of his own. The first is a complicated ruse that involves Lore taking a phone, putting a song into YouTube, placing the phone facedown and then allegedly sending that song into the mind of someone nearby.www.gazettextra.com
Comments / 0