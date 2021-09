Nigella Lawson exudes self-confidence. She kind of takes it all in stride and isn't afraid to be herself, and we love the domestic goddess for these very reasons. Lawson has a healthy relationship with food and laughs it off when social media compares her ruby red noodles to something from a sci-fi show. The "Cook, Eat, Repeat" cookbook author wrote, "Food, for me, is a constant pleasure: I like to think greedily about it, reflect deeply on it, learn from it; it provides comfort, inspiration, meaning, and beauty ... More than just a mantra, 'cook, eat, repeat' is the story of my life." Amen – because we feel the same way.