With the news that Josh Andrews has been placed on injured reserve until at least Week 4, the Falcons offensive line could be dealing with a rookie at left guard. Jalen Mayfield has been competing with Andrews for the starting job all summer, and it looks like he will win by default. Who knows whether Andrews would have won the job had he stayed healthy, but regardless, the Falcons will get a good idea of whether Mayfield is ready to play in the NFL. Atlanta plays a laundry list of premier interior defensive linemen to begin the season, starting with Fletcher Cox of the Eagles.