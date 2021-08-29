Cancel
Colorado State

Patrick O'Shea: Meet the Times newsroom

Beaver County Times
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe world has changed in the last 18 months and The Times' newsroom is no exception. A lot of familiar names and faces moved on, others changed roles and a new group of journalists joined the effort to provide local news for our faithful readers. It has taken most of...

www.timesonline.com

Delaware StatePosted by
Visual Freedom

3 Most Dangerous Animals in Delaware

The small state of the Mid Atlantic region is sometimes overlooked in favor of its more well-known neighbors. Still, it has plenty to offer, including superb sandy beaches, picturesque scenery, and breathtaking rivers. Although the state contains numerous wonders, it is also a haven for several deadly species. Here are three dangerous animals in Delaware.
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Stinkin Cute Trees will pop up at Garrison Day in Beaver

BEAVER — Countless things will catch the eyes of people browsing at Garrison Day on Sept. 4. Creatively designed purses, flags, wooden furniture and wall hangings, join homemade edibles like dips, sauces and dog treats at the daylong festival sprawled throughout Beaver's central parks, near the county courthouse. Lasting from...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Sheriff Sale Beaver County

Abstract of property taken in execution upon the writs shown as the properties of the severally named defendants, owners or reputed owners, and to be sold by the Sheriff of Beaver County. On October 4, 2021 at 10:00 am, the Beaver County Sheriff Sales will be held by Bid4Assets online auction site. Conditions of Sale are available to view on https://www.bid4assets.com/beavercountypasheriffsales Terms are twenty (20) percent of the bid price at time of Sale. The bidder is responsible to do a Lien search on the property. All property sold and in default will be resold at the next regular scheduled Sheriff Sale. Notice is hereby given that a schedule of distribution will be filed by the Sheriff, not later than thirty (30) days after the day of the sale, and that distribution will be made in accordance with the schedule unless exceptions are filed thereto within ten (10) days thereafter.
Beaver Falls, PABeaver County Times

A September to Remember: Here's a calendar to help you pick your fun

The events calendar promises a September to remember for fans of live entertainment, outdoor festivals, beer tastings and art. Some long-popular summer events were moved to September this year, like Garrison Day in Beaver and the Beaver Falls Car Cruise. Pittsburgh area concert sites like Club Cafe, Mr. Smalls Theater...
HobbiesBeaver County Times

Outdoors: New access for steelhead fishing a dream come true

September is here any free time I have is filled with dog training and preparation for the upcoming archery deer season. But my head has also been turning northward, filled with dreams of steel. The amount of rain that has fallen has many an angler dreaming of the steelhead run...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Bob Pompeani, Mike Bires headline Hopewell Sports Hall of Fame induction classes

The Hopewell Viking Sports Hall of Fame announced it’s 2021 class on Wednesday. This year’s class — which has 10 members — will be honored on Sept. 9 in a joint dinner and induction ceremony in Aliquippa at The Fez with the Class of 2020. Both groups will also be introduced during Hopewell High School’s football game against Beaver Area High School on Sept. 10 at Tony Dorsett Stadium.
Pittsburgh, PABeaver County Times

Tady: Feralcat plans special set at Beaver Station

One of Pittsburgh's coolest jazz cats makes his Beaver County debut Friday, Sept. 10. Feralcat and His Quartet close out the "Cabin Fever Music Series" at Beaver Station Cultural & Event Center. Featured on saxophone, Feralcat will challenge his ensemble of keyboards, drums and bass with a dexterous set drawn...
Beaver, PABeaver County Times

New era begins at Beaver church

BEAVER — Ushering in a new era at Park Presbyterian Church, the congregation welcomes the Rev. Todd R. Allen to his first Sunday at the Beaver church on Sept. 19. Allen comes to Beaver from Piqua, Ohio, where he has been serving the Westminster Presbyterian Church. He brings with him...
Beaver County, PABeaver County Times

Multiple Week 1 WPIAL football matchups called off in Beaver County

BEAVER — The Beaver Area High School Athletic Department has announced that Friday's football game against Central Valley has been cancelled due to a COVID-19 outbreak within the program. "Unfortunately, we're just experiencing multiple cases of COVID-19 on the varsity football team," Beaver Area Athletic Director Alan Alcalde tells the...

