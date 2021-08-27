Cancel
Desert showers bring 'salt flowers' to Death Valley

By Monica Danielle
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSalt-covered hillsides near Harmony Borax Works with distant mountains visible through smoke. (NPS / M. Gage) Visitors to Death Valley National park are experiencing an interesting phenomenon that people in France celebrate every year. Many hills are blooming with salt, a phenomenon sometimes referred to as "salt flowers." According to park officials, "following a bit of rain this summer, many hills are "blooming" white with salt!"

