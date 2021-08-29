Cancel
US vaccination wars are a headache business owners could do without

By Gene Marks
The Guardian
 5 days ago
San Francisco is first major US city to require proof of full vaccination for indoor dining, events<br>epa09426973 A sign for proof of COVID-19 vaccination required for indoor seating is posted outside a restaurant in the North Beach District of San Francisco, California, USA, 23 August 2021. San Francisco is the first major city to require proof of full vaccination, rather that just partial vaccination for indoor dining, indoor bars or large events indoors. This mandate is citywide to prevent the spread of COVID-19. EPA/JOHN G. MABANGLO Photograph: John G Mabanglo/EPA

There are plenty of vaccines available but, as it turns out, not everyone wants to get vaccinated. And those that choose not to – for whatever reason – are creating headaches for countless small business owners around the country who are trying to recover from what has been one of their worst years ever.

And now the situation is about to get even worse.

New York City is now mandating vaccinations for customers entering indoor venues like restaurants and gyms, forcing restaurant owners and their employees to play vaccine cops. “Why do you need proof of vaccine to exercise or eat but not to get on a crowded bus or subway?” Tyler Hollinger, the owner of Festivál Cafe in Manhattan, told Business Insider .

But it’s not just owners who are worried. The reaction from customers – and potential customers – has been extreme. To put it mildly.

Take, for example, Kathryn Kulczyk, the co-owner of The Alembic, a cocktail bar and restaurant in San Francisco. Kulczyk made the grave error of telling customers that they needed to show proof of vaccinations in order to be served, a feature that Yelp added for those businesses that wanted to include this requirement on their listings. The response was brutal.

“People were calling us Nazis,” she told the Wall Street Journal. “Saying that we supported the devil because we wanted proof of vaccination.”

In Salt Lake City, a bar was “bombarded with angry phone calls” after announcing its vaccination policy, with some irate callers saying the rule violated the US constitution. “You have no right to demand that,” said a now former customer to the bar owner. “This is America. It’s sickening.”

Marketwatch reports that a gastropub owner was on the wrong side of a Twitter remark from the congresswoman Marjorie Taylor Greene because of their policy requiring proof of vaccination to be served. “This is called segregation,” Greene wrote about the small business owner, who I’m sure wasn’t happy about turning away customers either. “Will you be testing everyone at the door for the flu, strep throat, stomach bugs, colds, meningitis, aids, venereal diseases, Hep A, Hep C, staff infections, athletes [sic] foot, pink eye, croup, bronchitis, ringworm, scabies, or any other contagions?”

Some restaurants in Florida that prefer not to serve the unvaccinated are being forced to put their employees in the uncomfortable position of asking for vaccination status without requiring proof, which is prohibited by state law. “I think people will probably answer honestly 95% of the time,” one owner told the Tampa Bay Times. “Why bother lying about something so petty as a restaurant reservation?” Then again, why be in this position at all?

And even as a growing number of restaurants in cities like Boston and Philadelphia are taking it upon themselves to require proof of vaccination from their customers, other businesses are taking an opposite stance. Basilico’s Pasta E Vino, an eatery in Pasadena, California, requires proof of being unvaccinated in order to be served.

As if it’s not hard enough running a business, now business owners have to take sides in a vaccination war on top of everything else? I’m with those Chicago business owners: it’s exhausting.

Not getting vaccinated affects small businesses in other ways too. The longer people go without this protection, the more opportunities we give the virus to find a hospitable host and create more variants that could turn into bigger trouble. As cases and hospitalizations rise, people get scared, and so full economic recovery is inhibited. Unemployment remains higher than normal. Small businesses, which contribute half of the country’s GDP and employ more than half of our workers, suffer.

If you don’t want to get vaccinated, that’s up to you. I got my jab. But you have the right not to. But just know that your decision is making it really tough on small businesses around the country which are already struggling. And if you have the right not to get vaccinated, a restaurant or other establishment also has the right not to serve you because you’re unvaccinated. Don’t penalize these business owners and their employees with bad Yelp reviews and abusive behavior just because you don’t agree.

The Guardian

PharmaceuticalsWTVR-TV

Full vaccine OK could come soon, US Surgeon General says

WASHINGTON -- U.S. Surgeon General Vivek Murthy says he wouldn’t be surprised if the Food and Drug Administration’s full approval of Pfizer’s COVID-19 vaccine comes soon and he expects that it will spur more vaccine mandates by schools and businesses. Murthy said Sunday he didn’t want to get ahead of...
San Francisco, CAKGO

SF recommends suspension without pay for first responders who don't report vaccine status

SAN FRANCISCO (KGO) -- San Francisco will become one of the first major U.S. cities to mandate full vaccinations for many indoor activities. Friday the city will require that restaurants, bars, and museums check for proof of vaccination for indoor patrons. Not only that, but they are recommending that police officers, firefighters, and sheriff's deputies who refuse to report their vaccination status be suspended.
Small BusinessPosted by
Bisnow

Vaccination Wars, Loss Of Business Mark Delta Variant's Worsening Impact

The delta variant continues to wreak havoc on restaurants in ways that appear to be growing in both scope and severity. As coronavirus cases have risen sharply in many parts of the country, major employers with downtown offices have pulled back on plans to invite workers back to the office after Labor Day. That has crushed hopes that many small-business owners in urban cores had held that September would provide an infusion of revenue to beat back mounting bills and debt, The Wall Street Journal reports.
Charlotte, NCRaleigh News & Observer

Small business owners like me don’t want to be the mask police

Welcome to NC Voices, where leaders, readers and experts from across North Carolina can speak on issues affecting our communities. Send submissions of 300 words or fewer to opinion@newsobserver.com. Mask mandates burden restaurants. The writer is co-owner of Dilworth Neighborhood Grille in Charlotte. The choice whether to get a vaccine...
IndustryNew Pittsburgh Courier

Do businesses have the right to mandate vaccines?

In July, Beaumont Hospital (like some other large Detroit and metro Detroit businesses) mandated vaccines to all employees, volunteers and providers who practice or work at a Beaumont facility. As COVID-19 still surges along with the growth of the Delta variant, businesses, hospitals, universities, companies and other entities are beginning...
Industrywilm-tv.com

Local business owners applaud vaccine mandates major employers are enforcing

Major employers like Disney and CVS have recently mandated their workers get vaccinated against coronavirus, while Delta Airlines said it will start charging unvaccinated employees an extra $200 a month for health insurance. While some major Triangle-area employers have remained silent on the idea of a vaccine mandate for staff, smaller businesses are applauding the move.
nbc15.com

Considering vaccine passports? The BBB has tips for business owners

MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - The Wisconsin Better Business Bureau has tips for business owners who are looking to require proof of vaccination from customers. “Whatever you do, it’s going to be a plan of your own, and we do encourage you to talk to your legal counsel so that you don’t violate any rights,” Tiffany Schultz, BBB Southwest Wisconsin regional director, said.

