Premier League

Man City Star İlkay Gündoğan Reflects on Arsenal Drubbing

By Vayam Lahoti
Posted by 
CityXtra
CityXtra
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1HTwsY_0bgGaabw00

The Germany international opened proceedings for the hosts in front of a joyous crowd at the Etihad Stadium, as the Premier League champions sealed an emphatic win against Mikel Arteta's side.

A brace from Ferran Torres and further strikes from Gabriel Jesus and Rodri ended what turned out to be a one-sided contest with City putting the north Londoners to the sword from start to finish.

Arsenal went down to 10 men against City after Granit Xhaka was sent off after a two-footed challenge on João Cancelo after 35 minutes, and City set fuel to the fire by capitalising on their man advantage as they were too good for the visitors.

"It's a privilege to be a part of this team, of this group of players. Obviously, when you're able to put performances like that on the pitch, then even more. It's a day full of happiness," said Gündoğan in his post-match interview, as quoted by City's official website,

The 30-year-old, who was City's top goalscorer last season with 17 strikes across all competitions, scored his first goal of the new campaign after six minutes, as he headed the ball past Bernd Leno from Jesus' cross to give his side the lead.

The former Borussia Dortmund man added: "I had a feeling that I couldn't put a lot of power to the ball for the goal, because I wasn't sure if the defender in front of me would be able to get it or not. I just tried to head it towards goal.

"It was quite close to the goal so the goalkeeper didn't have much time to react. I've scored, I just try to be in the positions. I try to smell where the ball will drop. I was lucky to get the first goal. It was a good start to the game today."

Quizzed about the number of headers he usually bags in a season, Gündoğan said: "Not many, even though I feel like I get at least one every season. That was an early one for the season, maybe I'll be able to get a second one.

"But, we'll see. I just try to help the team, whether I'm playing more offensive or a bit defensive like the second half I try to adapt as good as possible to help my team to win."

You can follow us for live updates here: @City_Xtra

CityXtra

CityXtra

New York City, NY
