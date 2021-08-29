Cancel
İlkay Gündoğan Delivers Honest Verdict on Man City Striker Pursuit Following Arsenal Win

By Vayam Lahoti
 5 days ago
The Sky Blues ran out winners against inferior opposition to claim their second successive 5-0 victory in the Premier League since a narrow loss at Tottenham on the opening day of the new league campaign.

After failed attempts to sign Harry Kane and Cristiano Ronaldo, both of whom were heavily linked with a move to the Etihad Stadium this summer, City are set to continue the rest of the season without an out-and-out number nine in their ranks.

With the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Phil Foden yet to return to the fold, the Champions League finalists have more than enough firepower in their midfield pack to make up for the absence of a classic forward down the middle following the departure of Sergio Agüero, who joined Barcelona in June.

Speaking after his side's stylish win against Arsenal, Gündoğan, who was a reliable source of goals for City in their charge for the league title last season with 17 goals across all competitions, was asked about his thoughts on the Manchester outfit deciding against signing a striker this summer.

"I don't know, to be honest, that isn't something in my hands," said the 30-year-old, as quoted by City's official website.

"Obviously, we players accept the situation as it is, we just try to make the best out of it, whether we play with a classical number nine or not."

City managed to claim their third league crown under Guardiola by a margin of 12 points last season, with the Catalan boss having to operate without a recognised striker for a large chunk of the campaign.

Gündoğan added: "From experience of last season, we didn't have a number nine nearly throughout the whole season. So, we're kind of used to that.

"But, as I said, we just try to make the best out of it, We try to be flexible, to rotate, maybe even, up front and just try to create as much as possible to get the opportunity to score as much as possible."

