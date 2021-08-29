Kanye West Telling Friends He And Kim Kardashian Are Back Together, But Nobody's Buying It: Report
Kanye West has been telling his friends in the music industry that he and Kim Kardashian have rekindled their romance, a report has claimed. Since the reality star filed for divorce in February, West, 44, and Kardashian, 40, have remained amicable as they co-parent their four kids — North, 8, Saint, 5, Chicago, 3, and Psalm, 2. Months after their split, however, the "Gold Digger" rapper is now claiming that they are back together — but nobody believes it to be true, Page Six reported, citing unnamed sources.www.ibtimes.com
