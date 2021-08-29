Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WATCH: Steamy with scattered showers and storms Sunday

localsyr.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA warm front will lift farther north and get through all of CNY Sunday morning. Temperatures behind the warm front are expected to top out in the mid to upper 80s Sunday. The humidity will be high too making it feel quite steamy. We have the chance for a few...

www.localsyr.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Steamy#Heavy Rain#Cny
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
Related
Pittsburgh, PAwtae.com

Pittsburgh Weather: Nice Labor Day weekend; scattered showers Sunday

PITTSBURGH — Mostly sunny and dry in Pittsburgh Friday under high pressure. Click the video player above to watch the latest forecast from Certified Most Accurate meteorologist Ashley Dougherty. High pressure sticks around for Saturday, but a warm front will lift in Sunday morning bringing a few showers and cold...
Environmenthoiabc.com

Scattered showers heading into the weekend

Clouds will continue build this morning ahead of our next round of rain. Cloudy conditions will keep temperatures cool this afternoon. Daily highs will only reach the mid 70's across the region. Rain will be possible as early as lunchtime for our westernmost counties, but most won't see rain until...
Chicago, ILcbslocal.com

Chicago Weather: Scattered Showers

CHICAGO (CBS)– Shower chances increase as we move into the holiday weekend. The high temperature for Friday is 78 degrees. There is a slight chance of a few afternoon showers. Scattered showers follow Friday night and through Saturday. Minor amounts of rainfall are expected. Brighter skies are expected Sunday. Labor...
Oswego County, NYlocalsyr.com

WATCH: Rain chances increase for the holiday weekend

SYRACUSE, NY (WSYR-TV) – FRIDAY NIGHT:. Get those fall fleeces and sweaters ready to roll! Although dry, it will be chilly, especially after the sun goes down. There may be a light shower across Oswego County tonight, otherwise it’s dry. Temperatures are crisp and dip into the 40s and 50s again.
EnvironmentPosted by
WGN TV

Friday Forecast: Temps in upper 70s with scattered showers

CHICAGO — Mainly cloudy conditions Friday with scattered showers. Winds: SSE 5-10 mph G15. High Temps: 78. Mainly cloudy tonight with scattered rain. Winds: SSW 5-10 mph G15. Low Temps: 68. Full forecast analysis from our WGN Weather Center team at the Weather Center Blog. Saturday Forecast: Mainly cloudy with...
Environmenthoiabc.com

Scattered showers, cloudy and cool tomorrow

We'll see cloudy skies continue throughout the evening and into tonight. Passing showers will be possible at times, but they shouldn't last too long and shouldn't be too heavy either. Tomorrow's weather will pretty much be a repeat of what we saw today. It'll be a cloudy and cool day...
Environmentabc57.com

Isolated showers today turn scattered into the start of the weekend

It will be another chilly start to the day with temperatures dropping into the mid 50s this morning. This afternoon cloud cover will increase, and a few isolated showers will move in out of the west. Isolated showers will stick around through the overnight and most of the day tomorrow. It won’t be a wash out, but off and on light rain is expected. Make sure to have the umbrella packed with you if you head out to the Marshall County Blueberry Festival. High temperatures this weekend will hold in the upper 70s. Labor Day looks mostly dry with highs in the upper 70s. More rain chances return for the middle part of next week. High temperatures look to stay around average throughout the rest of the 10-day forecast.
Environmentkq2.com

KQ2 Forecast: Scattered showers likely today

Scattered showers and a few thunderstorms continue to move across the area this morning. Our first round of rain will start to exit the area later this afternoon. A mix of sun and clouds will take over this afternoon with temperatures warming into the lower 80s. Another round of showers and storms will move into the area late tonight into early tomorrow morning. The heaviest rainfall looks to stay south of about I-70. Rain could linger through the morning hours on Saturday before exiting the area. The remainder of Labor Day weekend looks to be sunny and dry. Temperatures will be in the upper 70s and lower 80s this weekend due to the cold front. Sunny and comfortable conditions will continue into next week.
Environmentnbcboston.com

Sunshine, Scattered Showers in Labor Day Weekend Forecast

Clean up continues after the flooding and storm damage from the remnants of Ida Thursday morning. River levels begin to recede a bit today after several inches of rain fall in central and southern New England. Our weather has improved dramatically and there are no major issues or First Alert...
West Palm Beach, FLWPTV

More scattered showers, thunderstorms this afternoon

WEST PALM BEACH, Fla. — More scattered showers and thunderstorms will develop again late this afternoon/early evening. Highs near 90. Over the weekend a similar pattern with scattered showers and thunderstorms each afternoon. Slightly less coverage each day. Highs near 90. Early next week decreasing rain chances and more sunshine....
Environmentabc17news.com

Tracking scattered showers and a dry Labor Day

Today: Showers are beginning to die out with mostly cloudy skies keeping us in the '70s. Temperatures will continue to rise to 78 degrees for the high with more chances of scattered showers and storms this afternoon. Tonight: Scattered showers become more widespread late this evening ahead of an approaching...
EnvironmentWGAL

Comfortable Labor Day Weekend; Scattered Showers Likely Sunday

High pressure moving through the Great Lakes region will keep the Susquehanna Valley dry Friday night and Saturday. Skies will be partly cloudy to mostly cloudy this evening. Cloud cover thickens some overnight. Lows will be cool, in the mid to upper 50s. Saturday should feel fantastic with lower than...
EnvironmentWJCL

Your Holiday Weekend Weather, and the latest on Hurricane Larry

Many of us woke up this morning with the coolest temperatures we've had since June, and the holiday weekend looks to keep the milder conditions around at least the first part of it. Daytime highs will climb into the upper 80s and we'll have plenty of sunshine, but thanks to a nice breeze out of the northeast, it won't feel nearly as sticky to start the weekend.

Comments / 0

Community Policy