Hampton, VA

Man shot in Hampton, possible life threatening injuries

By Alton Worley II
WTKR News 3
WTKR News 3
 5 days ago
HAMPTON, Va. - A 30-year-old man was shot in the 1800 block of W. Mercury Blvd Sunday morning, according to the Hampton Police Department.

HPD received a call at 2:55 a.m.

An altercation took place within Waffle house and two parties exchanged gun fire.

The victim was transported to a local hospital with life-threatening injuries.

The investigation is still ongoing.

Authorities insist that if you know anything about this shooting or the individual responsible, call the Crime Line at 1-888-LOCK-U-UP (1-888-562-5887), or go online at P3tips.com.

Tipsters may remain anonymous, never have to testify in court, and are eligible for a reward up to $1000 with information leading to an arrest.

WTKR News 3

WTKR News 3

