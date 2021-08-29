CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
MNPD: Man charged after fight leads to deadly shooting

By Emily West
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
NewsChannel 5 WTVF
 11 days ago
The Metro Nashville Police Department says a man has been charged with criminal homicide in the fatal shooting of a man at an apartment complex this weekend.

Malachi Fondren, 21, died at the Stewarts Ferry Apartments on Stones River Cove. The situation grew heated and seemed to involve a dispute with another man over a woman, police said.

Police said the investigation to this point shows that Fondren was visiting the female when her former boyfriend, 27-year-old Deandre Dean, arrived.

Interaction between the two men outside resulted in Fondren being fatally shot. Police say Dean fled the scene.

Police say Dean came to police headquarters Sunday night, where he was interviewed by Homicide Unit detectives and taken into custody.

