Accidents

Woman in critical condition after three injured in fairground ride ‘incident’ at festival

By Leonie Chao-Fong
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

One woman is in critical condition and two people have been seriously injured after an incident involving a ride at a festival in Cumbria .

Emergency services were called to the scene in Cavendish Park, Barrow, at 8.30pm on Saturday after two women and one man suffered injuries, Cumbria Constabulary said. Police, ambulance, fire and air ambulance attended the scene.

Two of the people were reported to have been on a ride at the time of the incident, which took place at the festival Fudstock.

Three people were taken to Furness General Hospital. One woman is in critical condition while the other two people have serious injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

A cordon has been placed around the area whilst investigations are ongoing.

Police have not provided details of what happened but they said the incident has been referred to the Health and Safety Executive.

There was a Waltzers ride and several inflatable attractions at the festival, reported the NWE Mail . Around 3,000 people had been expected to attend this year’s Fudstock, the local paper said.

Charity St Mary’s Hospice, which Fudstock was raising funds for, said it had offered support following Saturday’s incident

In a post on social media, it said: “St Mary’s Hospice Management team is aware of an incident at the ‘Fudstock’ event which was taking place tonight on Barrow Island.

“Although we are not directly involved in the organisation or planning of the event, we did have some fundraising staff and volunteers present to represent us.

“We have already been in touch with them, and the event’s organisers, to offer any immediate support they may need. We will be available to them to help in any way we can.”

A glitter station, pizzeria, bar bus, dance tent and laser lights area were among the attractions at the festival.

“It’s so amazing to be back and we’re so lucky to have this sunshine,” organiser Jayne Moorby told the paper earlier on Saturday. “The support has been incredible and the atmosphere is just incredible.

“Everyone is so happy to be back.”

The Independent has contacted the organisers of Fudstock for comment.

