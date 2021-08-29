Cancel
Pod-TST: Instant Reaction to Rams falling to Broncos in preseason game

By Kenneth Arthur
turfshowtimes.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Los Angeles Rams played the Denver Broncos in a preseason game on Saturday evening and lost 17-12 when the offense again failed to find a scoring play in the final moments when they desperately needed to get into the end zone. The focus leading into the game was how quarterback Bryce Perkins would play and if he could earn a spot on LA’s final 53-man roster, which running backs would play and how they would fare, competitions at a number of key reserve positions, and the leg of punter Corey Bojorquez.

