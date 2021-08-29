Cancel
Boone County, MO

Bridge work continues in Boone County, I-70 traffic delays expected

By Ben Fein
KMIZ ABC 17 News
KMIZ ABC 17 News
 5 days ago

COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMIZ)

Ongoing rehabilitation work of the Perche Creek Bridges in Boone County is expected to cause lane closures and traffic delays along I-70 this week.

The project, began on Friday and is expected to last through Tuesday, closing one westbound lane of the bridge west of Columbia.

“With the closure of the lane on the interstate, we are asking westbound motorists to be prepared for significant delays,” MoDOT Area Engineer Kirsten Munck said in a press release. “We are expecting the closure to create traffic backups of several miles over the weekend. If at all possible, we ask motorists to seek an alternate route around the area.”

The open lane will be reduced to 11 feet, due to a temporary concrete barrier that will be in place during the closure.

Similar closures along with ramp closures are scheduled for the eastbound lanes in late September, according to MODOT.

The work, is part of a rehabilitation project to improve both bridges in Boone County with the project set to be completed by December.

MODOT says message boards will be put in place beforehand, to warn drivers of closures.

These bridges are included in Gov. Mike Parson’s $351 million Focus on Bridges program, which will repair or replace 250 bridges across the state.

