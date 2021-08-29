Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Medical & Biotech

3 Reasons Why Novavax Stock Will Likely Beat Moderna Over the Next Year

By Keith Speights
Posted by 
The Motley Fool
The Motley Fool
 5 days ago
  • Novavax has more significant catalysts on the way than Moderna does.
  • Novavax's valuation is much more attractive than Moderna's.
  • Novavax has more potential wild cards that could work to its advantage than Moderna does.

Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) has hands-down delivered the best stock performance among leading COVID-19 vaccine makers over the last 12 months. The biotech's shares have skyrocketed nearly sixfold during the period.

As much as I admire Moderna's innovation, though, I don't think it will be the biggest winner among vaccine stocks over the next year. Instead, my view is that Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) could emerge from the pack to trounce it, and there are three reasons why.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=30uJFa_0bgGZt1c00
Image source: Getty Images.

1. Bigger upcoming catalysts

The most compelling reason why Novavax should outperform Moderna is that it has bigger upcoming catalysts.

Novavax's partner, Serum Institute of India (SII), has already filed for Emergency Use Authorization for the biotech's COVID-19 vaccine candidate, NVX-CoV2373, in India, Indonesia, and the Philippines. Regulatory wins in any of these markets could provide a boost to Novavax's share price.

Although Novavax won't file for EUAs in other markets as quickly as it hoped, it expects to complete its EUA filing for NVX-CoV2373 in the U.K. by the end of next month. Submissions in other countries, including Australia, Canada, and New Zealand will follow in the subsequent weeks.

The most important of those filings is with the European Medicines Agency. Novavax already has an agreement in place to supply up to 100 million doses to the European Union with an option for another 100 million doses through 2023.

Novavax plans to submit for an EUA in the U.S. in the fourth quarter. It's possible that the company could carve out a lucrative spot in the booster vaccine market in 2022 and beyond.

What about Moderna's catalysts? The company should win full approval for its COVID-19 vaccine from the U.S. Food and Drug Administration soon. It could secure EUAs for its vaccine to be given to kids under 12. Moderna could also pick up additional supply deals. However, these factors probably won't move the needle for its stock as much as Novavax's catalysts could for that company.

2. More attractive valuation

There's a simple explanation as to why catalysts for Novavax are likely to provide a bigger spark to its stock than catalysts for Moderna will. Novavax has a much more attractive valuation.

Thanks to its impressive run since last year, Moderna now sports a market cap of over $160 billion. Wall Street doesn't think the biotech is worth that much. One analyst even predicts that Moderna's shares could fall by close to 70%.

Meanwhile, Novavax's market cap of around $17 billion isn't nearly as jaw-dropping. Sure, the stock looks expensive in one sense, because the company doesn't have any products on the market yet. However, the consensus 2022 revenue target for Novavax is nearly $5.5 billion. A valuation that's a little over 3 times expected sales isn't worrisome.

3. More wild cards

I also think that Novavax has more wild cards that could come into play over the next 12 months than Moderna does. And although wild cards aren't always good, they can be.

In early 2020, Novavax reported positive results from a late-stage study of its flu vaccine candidate, NanoFlu. The company's COVID-19 efforts pushed NanoFlu out of the limelight, but the flu vaccine remains an important part of Novavax's value proposition. Positive results from clinical studies evaluating a combination COVID-19/flu vaccine featuring NVX-CoV2373 and NanoFlu could light a fire under the biotech stock.

The company is likely to use the cash brought in by NVX-Cov2373 (assuming it is given EUAs) to advance additional programs into clinical testing. It's also possible that Novavax could license or acquire external pipeline candidates.

There's one other scenario that's less likely, but isn't too farfetched: Novavax could be acquired.

Wall Street analysts are already more bullish about Novavax than they are about any other leading vaccine stock. If one or two of its wild cards fall the right way, this stock could be a bigger winner than analysts project.

Comments / 0

The Motley Fool

The Motley Fool

Alexandria, VA
122K+
Followers
58K+
Post
57M+
Views
ABOUT

Founded in 1993 by brothers Tom and David Gardner, The Motley Fool helps millions of people attain financial freedom through our website, podcasts, books, newspaper column, radio show, and premium investing services.

 https://www.fool.com
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Stocks#Novavax#Stock Performance#Nvax#Serum Institute Of India#Nvx Cov2373#The European Union#Nvx Cov2373
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Indonesia
NewsBreak
Medical & Biotech
NewsBreak
Moderna
NewsBreak
Economy
Country
India
NewsBreak
Nasdaq
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
FDA
Country
Philippines
Related
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Biotech Stocks That Are Too Cheap to Ignore

One inexpensive biotech is a big drugmaker that offers solid long-term growth prospects plus an attractive dividend. Another is a beaten-down clinical-stage biotech that still has multiple paths to success. The third cheap biotech stock has several drugs with growing sales plus potential winners in its pipeline. There are plenty...
StocksStreet.Com

Why Jim Cramer Likes Alphabet Stock More Than Ever

Jim Cramer said Google-parent Alphabet (GOOGL) - Get Alphabet Inc. Class A Report is one of the cheapest of the FAANG stocks and he said he sees numerous tailwinds for the stock ahead. In this exclusive preview from his August Action Alerts PLUS investing call, Cramer explained his bull case for the stock.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Novavax Stock Is Rising Today

The CDC now considers participants who received two doses in Novavax's phase 3 study of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate as fully vaccinated. Shares of Novavax (NASDAQ:NVAX) were rising 2.8% as of 11:30 a.m. EDT on Tuesday after moving as much as 5% higher earlier in the day. The gains came after the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) provided updated guidance that participants in Novavax's phase 3 clinical trial of its COVID-19 vaccine candidate who received two doses meet the criteria for being considered fully vaccinated.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

3 Hypergrowth Stocks Expected to Increase Sales 1,185% to 12,629% by 2023

Sales growth alone doesn't give investors the full story behind these companies. Since the end of the Great Recession in 2009, growth stocks have thrived. Historically low lending rates, an ongoing quantitative easing program designed to weigh down long-term bond yields, and a free-spending Congress have all helped to make cheap capital widely abundant for businesses. This is helping to fuel acquisitions, hiring, and (most importantly) innovation.
MarketsPosted by
The Motley Fool

2 Reasons to Buy AMD Stock Over Intel

Advanced Micro Devices has access to a couple of big markets that Intel doesn't. The gaming console space has supercharged AMD's growth in recent quarters. Intel is looking to make a dent in the graphics card market, but it faces a stiff challenge from AMD and NVIDIA. It isn't surprising...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

These 2 SaaS Stocks Are Making Big Premarket Moves Friday

Markets looked poised to open higher Friday morning. Ooma and Guidewire Software both announced solid earnings results and saw their shares move higher. The stock market has made a solid move higher this week, with investors coming into Friday with an eye toward seeing what implications the employment situation in the U.S. will have on the economy going forward. Optimism reigned on Wall Street as most market participants believed the upward momentum for major market benchmarks would continue. As of 8 a.m. EDT Friday morning, futures on the Dow Jones Industrial Average (DJINDICES:^DJI) were up 46 points to 35,470. S&P 500 (SNPINDEX:^GSPC) futures were up 8 points to 4,543, and Nasdaq Composite (NASDAQINDEX:^IXIC) futures had picked up 24 points to 15,625.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Tilray, Canopy Growth, and Hexo Stock Rose Today

The deadline for public comment on a proposed legalization bill just passed, and proponents had plenty to say. Canadian cannabis companies have been preparing for the opening of the U.S. market with acquisitions and investments. What happened. Canadian cannabis company stocks have taken a hit over the last six months,...
StocksMoney Morning

Moderna Stock Forecast 2025: 70% Gain in Five Years

Moderna Inc. (NASDAQ: MRNA) emerged as one of the hottest stocks in the early days of the pandemic. It gained 520% over 12 months as vaccines rolled out. The price has soared to a whopping high of $413 in the last year. But some analysts think it could be overpriced, even despite new booster shots on the way.
StocksBusiness Insider

This Analyst Stock Indicator Is At Its Most Bearish Level Since 2007

September has historically been the worst month for the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust (NYSE:SPY), but Bank of America analyst Savita Subramanian said Wednesday his Sell Side Indicator is suggesting the market may soon face something a bit more bearish than typical seasonal weakness. Contrarian Indicator: The SSI tracks the...
StocksPosted by
Benzinga

Why Tilray's Stock Looks Like It's Beginning To Reverse

Tilray was up 4.27% at $13.69 at last check Tuesday afternoon. Shares have been falling and look like they could be ready to start turning around if they are able to break out of what technical traders call a falling wedge pattern. The stock has been getting condensed between narrowing...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Moderna Stock Is Sliding Today

European regulators are allowing a partner's facility in Spain that manufactures Moderna's COVID-19 vaccine to operate while an investigation into contamination issues moves forward. Investors could be concerned about potential production delays if more problems are found. What happened. Shares of Moderna (NASDAQ:MRNA) were sliding 3.8% lower as of 11:26...
Medical & BiotechPosted by
The Motley Fool

Is It Too Late to Buy Moderna Stock?

Messenger RNA represents an enormous opportunity to transform medicine. Moderna should be a key beneficiary with many ongoing programs. Even with success, the current valuation will be hard to justify. Some companies grow so fast for so long that it would have been impossible to overpay for shares at any...
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why BeyondSpring Stock Is Soaring This Week

BeyondSpring's lead candidate, plinabulin, attracted a big pharmaceutical partner to help with a potential new drug launch in China. Shares of BeyondSpring (NASDAQ:BYSI), a clinical-stage biotech company, have been surging this week in response to a lucrative new partnership with Jiangsu Hengrui Pharmaceuticals in China. Investors are justifiably excited about the partners' new agreement to commercialize and co-develop BeyondSpring's neutropenia-prevention candidate, called plinabulin.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Bill.com Stock Just Went Off Like a Rocket

A funny thing happened on the way to Bill.com Holdings' (NYSE:BILL) fourth-quarter earnings report last night. The cloud-based payments software maker missed earnings, reporting a $0.07-per-share pro forma loss where Wall Street had expected only a $0.04 loss. It also warned of worse-than-expected losses in the fiscal first quarter of 2022 and fiscal 2022 as a whole.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

Why Chinese Tech Stocks Soared This Week

For months, it seemed like all the new laws coming out of China were aimed at killing China's own tech stars. On Monday, investors began to hope that a final law on data privacy might spell the end of this trend. But here in the U.S., the threat of delisting...
Medical & Biotechinvesting.com

2 Biotech Stocks Wall Street Predicts Will Double

Biotechnology is advancing rapidly, driven by robust investments in new developments and a demand for synthetic biology. The industry is expected to continue to generate significant growth over an extended period. Therefore, Wall Street analysts expect Tarsus (TARS) and Cidara (CDTX) to deliver more than 100% upside. So, are you sure you don't want to read on for details?.The biotech industry is advancing rapidly with significant breakthroughs in research and technological improvements. The industry is expected to continue playing a major role in addressing the resurgent COVID-19 pandemic.
StocksPosted by
The Motley Fool

4 Reasons Why Spotify Stock Belongs in Your Portfolio

The music-streaming industry is poised to grow over the next decade. Spotify has a major opportunity in podcast advertising. The popular company's stock still trades at a reasonable valuation. With hundreds of millions of users around the globe, Spotify (NYSE:SPOT) is one of the most well-known stocks out there. And...

Comments / 0

Community Policy