Pokemon Go upcoming events in September 2021: Featured pokemon raids, spotlight hours, Community Day and more
The announcement of Season of Mischief which could begin in exactly a few days has created plenty more interest in trainers for the approaching month of September 2021. After the tip of August event, there are plenty more existing and upcoming events in Pokemon GO. These include the likes of Spotlight Hours, Community Day, and much more that will be discussed in this article for the upcoming Pokemon Go events during the month of September 2021.gamingonphone.com
Comments / 0