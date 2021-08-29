Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Video Games

Pokemon Go upcoming events in September 2021: Featured pokemon raids, spotlight hours, Community Day and more

By Staff Team
gamingonphone.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe announcement of Season of Mischief which could begin in exactly a few days has created plenty more interest in trainers for the approaching month of September 2021. After the tip of August event, there are plenty more existing and upcoming events in Pokemon GO. These include the likes of Spotlight Hours, Community Day, and much more that will be discussed in this article for the upcoming Pokemon Go events during the month of September 2021.

gamingonphone.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Pokemon Go#Spotlights#Pokemons#Europe#Azelf#Spoink#Stardust#Xp#Tm#Pok M
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Video Games
Country
India
NewsBreak
Instagram
NewsBreak
Pokemon
Related
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Go: Ultra Unlock 2021 Part 3 featuring 5 new wild Pokemons

Pokemon Go Fest 2021 continues with the final part of our Ultra unlock event- Part 3: Sword and Shield. No one has predicted that Pokemon originally discovered in the Galar region of pokemon sword and pokemon Shield would be making their pokemon go debuts. This Pokemon Go ultra-unlock 2021 event...
Video Gamesdbltap.com

How to Beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO: Best Raid Counters for Zamazenta

Trainers want to learn how to beat Zamazenta in Pokemon GO following the Galar-centric Ultra Unlock reveal. Zamazenta and its "Warrior Pokemon" counterpart, Zacian, can be found in five-star raids throughout the rest of August 2021. The two legendary wolves serve as Galar's staunch protectors and are known in legend and myth as the sword and shield of the region. Stories say they once helped take down a terrible creature and save the realm from peril. Zamazenta, particularly, served as a bastion of strength, able to shrug off hits with ease.
Video GamesPosted by
SlashGear

Pokemon GO rings in the sky: Sword and Shield event begins today

Today we’re taking a peek at the Pokemon GO event unlocked during Pokemon GO Fest 2021: Sword and Shield! The “Ultra Unlock Part 3: Sword and Shield” event will last all the way to August 31, 2021 at 8PM local time. To begin we’ve got boosted spawns for Galarian Darumaka, Trubbish, Skwovet, Wooloo, Falinks, Snorlax, and Kingler! The rings in the sky are from our best buddy Hoopa! Hoopa is bringing all sorts of new Pokemon to the game over the next two weeks!
Video Gamesdbltap.com

Best Moveset for Samurott in Pokemon GO

Pokemon GO has quite a lot of Pokemon, and among them all, the Unova region’s Samurott is considered to be one of the best in the game. While there are some other things that need to be prepared to make this Pokemon a beast, what is the best moveset for Samurott?
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Announces Next Community Day Pokemon

Pokemon Go will have a Community Day in September focusing on Oshawott, the Water-type Starter Pokemon of the Unova region. The announcement, which was widely expected by many Pokemon Go fans, was made today on the game's website. The next Community Day event will take place on September 19 from 11 AM to 5 PM local time. Pokemon Go will add the Shiny version of Oshawott to the game, and Oshawott will have a boosted spawn rate during the event. In something of a surprise, Samurott, Oshawott's final evolution, will gain two new moves during Community Day. Not only will Samurott learn the move Hydro Cannon when evolved during or immediately after the event, the move Razor Shell will also be added to Samurott's movepool as a permanent addition. Razor Shell will be a new move for Pokemon Go and no stats are currently available to determine its effectiveness (and whether it has any buffs or debuffs in PvP play). The event will also have a 3x XP bonus.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokemon GO: How to Catch Hoopa

The Psychic/Ghost-type Pokémon Hoopa has been making an appearance during some of the recent events in Pokemon GO. Along with the event quests directly related to Hoopa, its unique rings have also been floating in the sky of Pokemon GO’s AR world. Many players are wondering if these large rings have any significant meaning other than visual decor. The Ultra Unlock event for 2021 is coming to a close at the end of this month, which makes sense why players are scrambling to figure out how to capture this rare monster. Read on to learn how to catch Hoopa in Pokemon GO.
Video Gamesgamingonphone.com

Mobile Legends September 2021 Leaks: Upcoming skins, events and more

With the month of August coming to an end very soon, the month of September is just around the corner in Mobile Legends: Bang Bang. This is expected to bring a lot of exciting new content to MLBB. This includes the September 2021 Starlight Pass, brand-new epic and collector skins, as well as the long-awaited release of Mobile Legends Project NEXT September 2021 update and much more content believed to be coming to the game in the month of September. We’ll be breaking down the information from the Mobile Legends September 2021 Leaks, and talk about the information which is true and confirmed.
Video GamesMercury News

‘Pokemon Go’ analysis: What to catch for the Season of Mischief and September events

As the calendar turns to fall in September, the seasons also change in “Pokemon Go.” The period of discovery is fading to black and the time of mischief has begun. This season, which runs from 10 a.m. Sept. 1 to 10 a.m. Dec. 1, focuses on Hoopa, who has already brought the unexpected to the game. The mythical Pokemon brought in legendaries in the second part of Pokemon Go Fest 2021 and gave players more of a taste of Galar region pocket monsters in Phase 3 of the Ultra Unlock.
Video GamesComicBook

Pokemon Go Brings Back Fashion Week in September, Teases New Team Rocket Event

Pokemon Go has announced a full slate of September events. Coming fresh off their announcement of the Season of Mischief and its multi-month long storyline, Pokemon Go has also announced several new events that will take place in September. These events will include a new Psychic Spectacular featuring the debut of a new Pokemon to Pokemon Go, and a new Fashion Week event with new costume-wearing Pokemon. The Psychic Spectacular will run from September 8th to September 13th, while Fashion Week will run from September 21st through September 28th.
Video Gamesmassivelyop.com

Massively on the Go: Tricks abound in Pokemon Go for September and Season of Mischief

And you thought Christmas was bad! We’re getting ready for Halloween already in Pokemon Go, and not just for the monthly events. The new season starts September 1st, and the Season of Mischief reveal, which was more visual than usual, laid out plans for Mischief Pokemon Hoopa to start off the three month season on September 5th. The PvP season also looks tricky, not only because of the Halloween Cup but because of the ability for players to vote on a special themed cup via Twitter, with the actual cup going live November 8th.
Video Gamesnintendoeverything.com

Pokemon GO details Evolution preview feature, Season of Mischief with Hoopa, more

Niantic dumped a whole bunch of news for Pokemon GO today including a look at a new Evolution preview feature, Season of Mischief with Hoopa, and more. First up, let’s talk about the Evolution preview feature in Pokemon GO. Niantic will soon make it possible to get a glimpse at your Pokemon’s post-Evolution CP before it’s actually evolved. The screen will show the current Pokemon and its CP, the Pokemon’s Evolution and its new CP, and the leagues the Evolved Pokemon would qualify for. The functionality should be going live in September.
Video Gamesthenerdstash.com

Pokemon Go Distance Increases Worldwide

The official Twitter account for Pokemon Go announced late Wednesday that it will increase the interaction distance for Pokestops and Gyms. The worldwide distance is now back to 80 meters, reversing the revert back to 40. This change to Pokemon Go was in response to the player’s community boycott and complaints in regards to COVID-19 measures.
Video GamesPosted by
GamesRadar+

Pokemon Go Mega Pidgeot Raid Counters and everything you need to defeat them

Mega Pidgeot is returning to Pokemon Go Mega Raids and means you'll need some Raid Counters to help defeat one of the strongest Flying types in the entire game. The Mega from the Kanto region was one of the first Mega Pokemon to debut in Pokemon Go after the initial release of Blastoise, Venusaur, Charizard and Beedrill, and now trainers can Pokemon Go Mega Energy to unlock this powerful bird Pokemon.
Hobbiesgamingonphone.com

Pokemon Trading Card Game releases the Sword & Shield -Evolving Skies expansion in the game

The card game from The Pokémon Company International, Pokemon Trading Card Game is getting a new expansion named Sword & Shield – Evolving Skies which has been released at participating retailers around the world. With this expansion, players of this strategy game will be able to enjoy fan-favorite Eevee and all of its Evolutions in the same set. Some Eevee Evolutions will have Battle Styles, including Single Strike Flareon VMAX, Rapid Strike Vaporeon VMAX, Rapid Strike Sylveon VMAX, and Single Strike Umbreon VMAX.
Video Gamesfuturegamereleases.com

Pokemon Go PokeStop Nomination Feature Postponed

Trainers, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature. Back on August 10, 2021, Niantic and Pokemon Go announced that Pokemon Go players will not be able to nominate PokeStop for a week, but it turns out they’re still working on the PokeStop nomination feature and it should be back up and running by next Wednesday, August 25, 2021.

Comments / 0

Community Policy