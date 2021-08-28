Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Science

Multiplex assessment of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies improves assay sensitivity and correlation with neutralizing antibodies

By DocWire News Featured Reading
docwirenews.com
 8 days ago

Clin Biochem. 2021 Aug 25:S0009-9120(21)00227-7. doi: 10.1016/j.clinbiochem.2021.08.006. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Detection of antibodies to multiple SARS-CoV-2 antigens in a single assay could increase diagnostic accuracy, differentiate vaccination from natural disease, and aid in retrospective exposure determination. Correlation of binding antibody assessment in clinical assays with neutralizing antibodies is needed to better understand the humoral response to SARS-CoV-2 infection and establish of correlates of protection.

www.docwirenews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Neutralizing Antibodies#Correlations#Assay#Antibody#S2#Igg#Rbd#Biorad#Pmid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Science
Related
Medical & Biotechscitechdaily.com

“Inescapable” COVID-19 Antibody Discovery – Neutralizes All Known SARS-CoV-2 Strains

An antibody therapy that appears to neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 strains, and other coronaviruses, was developed with a little help from structural biologist Jay Nix. Lifesaving COVID-19 vaccines are allowing us to feel optimistic again, after more than a year of anxiety and tragedy. But vaccines are only one side of the coin – we also need treatments that can prevent severe disease after someone has been infected. In the past year, there has been significant progress in developing effective antibody-based therapies, and three drugs are currently available through emergency use authorization (EUA) by the Food and Drug Administration.
ScienceFreethink

One antibody stops all strains of COVID-19 from infecting cells

A newly discovered antibody was able to neutralize not only all strains of COVID-19, but other coronaviruses known to cause respiratory infections in humans — a potential silver bullet for a whole class of deadly, flu-like viruses. Mutant viruses: As viruses spread, they undergo tiny genetic mutations, and when we...
ScienceFuturity

1 antibody neutralizes a bunch of COVID virus variants

Researchers have identified an antibody that is highly protective at low doses against a wide range of variants of the virus that causes COVID-19. The virus today is not the same as the one that first sickened people back in December 2019. Many of the variants circulating now are partially resistant to some of the antibody-based therapeutics that were developed based on the original virus. As the pandemic continues, more variants inevitably will arise, and the problem of resistance will only grow.
Sciencewashingtonnewsday.com

Llama Antibodies Could Neutralize the Delta Variant in COVID-19, according to a study.

Llama Antibodies Could Neutralize the Delta Variant in COVID-19, according to a study. According to a Belgian biomedical company, llama antibodies may help reduce COVID-19 infections produced by more infectious versions. Laboratory tests revealed that antibodies derived from a llama reduced the virulence of COVID-19 and its variations, according to...
CancerNature.com

Durable tracking anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in cancer patients recovered from COVID-19

Cancer patients are more susceptible to SARS-CoV-2 infection and generally have higher mortality rate. Anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG is an important consideration for the patients in this COVID-19 pandemic. Recent researches suggested the rapid decay of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the general population, but the decline rate of the antibodies in cancer patients was unknown. In this observational study, we reported the clinical features of the 53 cancer patients infected by SARS-CoV-2 from Wuhan, China and tracked the presence of anti-SARS-CoV-2 antibodies in the patients for more than 12 months. We found the duration (days) of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG in the patients was significant longer in chemotherapy (mean: 175; range: 75 to 315) and radiotherapy groups (mean: 168; range: 85 to 265) than in non-chemo- or radio-therapy group (mean: 58; range: 21 to 123) after their recovery from COVID-19. We also used single-cell RNA sequencing to track the immunologic changes in a representative patient recovered from COVID-19 and found that CD8 + effective T cells, memory B cells and plasma cells were persistently activated in the patient undergoing chemotherapy. Together, our findings show that chemotherapy and radiotherapy might be beneficial to extend the duration of anti-SARS-CoV-2 IgG.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

A hemagglutination-based, semi-quantitative test for point-of-care determination of SARS-CoV-2 antibody levels

J Clin Microbiol. 2021 Sep 1:JCM0118621. doi: 10.1128/JCM.01186-21. Online ahead of print. Serologic, point-of-care tests to detect antibodies against SARS-CoV-2 are an important tool in the COVID-19 pandemic. The majority of current point-of-care antibody tests developed for SARS-CoV-2 rely on lateral flow assays, but these do not offer quantitative information. To address this, we developed a novel antibody test leveraging hemagglutination, employing a dry card format currently used for typing ABO blood groups. 200 COVID-19 patient and 200 control plasma samples were reconstituted with O-negative RBCs to form whole blood and added to dried viral-antibody fusion protein, followed by a stirring step and a tilting step, 3-minute incubation, and a second tilting step. The sensitivity for the hemagglutination test, Euroimmun IgG ELISA test and RBD-based CoronaChek lateral flow assay was 87.0%, 86.5%, and 84.5%, respectively, using samples obtained from recovered COVID-19 individuals. Testing pre-pandemic samples, the hemagglutination test had a specificity of 95.5%, compared to 97.3% and 98.9% for the ELISA and CoronaChek, respectively. A distribution of agglutination strengths was observed in COVID-19 convalescent plasma samples, with the highest agglutination score (4) exhibiting significantly higher neutralizing antibody titers than weak positives (2) (p<0.0001). Strong agglutinations were observed within 1 minute of testing, and this shorter assay time also increased specificity to 98.5%. In conclusion, we developed a novel rapid, point-of-care RBC agglutination test for the detection of SARS-CoV-2 antibodies that can yield semi-quantitative information on neutralizing antibody titer in patients. The five-minute test may find use in determination of serostatus prior to vaccination, post-vaccination surveillance and travel screening.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Evaluating the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in the intraocular fluid of COVID-19 patients

Indian J Ophthalmol. 2021 Sep;69(9):2503-2506. doi: 10.4103/ijo.IJO_820_21. PURPOSE: To detect the presence of SARS-CoV-2 in aqueous and vitreous humor of COVID-19 patients in a pilot study. METHODS: : Consecutive patients planned for emergency ophthalmic surgeries after ocular trauma were subjected to naso-oropharyngeal RT-PCR test for SARS-CoV-2. Laboratory-confirmed cases were enrolled...
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Antibody Protects Against Broad Range of SARS-CoV-2 Variants

The virus that causes COVID-19 today is not the same as the one that first sickened people way back in December 2019. Many of the variants circulating now are partially resistant to some of the antibody-based therapeutics that were developed based on the original virus. As the pandemic continues, more variants inevitably will arise, and the problem of resistance will only grow.
ScienceMedicalXpress

Building a better vaccine for SARS-CoV-2

Previous research has shown that the spike (S) protein of -CoV-2 binds to a host cell receptor, facilitating viral entry. Research has also shown that SARS-CoV-2 variants that lose the furin cleavage site at the spike protein (S gene mutants) emerge rapidly during propagation in Vero cells (lineage of cells used in cell cultures).
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Comparison of SARS-CoV-2 antigen electrochemiluminescence immunoassay to RT-PCR assay for laboratory diagnosis of COVID-19 in Peshawar

Diagnosis (Berl). 2021 Aug 30. doi: 10.1515/dx-2021-0078. Online ahead of print. OBJECTIVES: Antigen based rapid diagnostic tests possesses a potential to be utilized along with Gold standard methods to detect Covid-19 infection to cope with the demand of testing. The aim of this study was to determine diagnostic accuracy of electrochemiluminescence based automated antigen detection immunoassay comparing with molecular based test RT-PCR (Covid-19).
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Neutralization of Alpha, Gamma, and D614G SARS-CoV-2 variants by CoronaVac vaccine-induced antibodies

J Med Virol. 2021 Aug 30. doi: 10.1002/jmv.27310. Online ahead of print. Vaccination generates a neutralizing immune response against SARS-CoV-2. The genomic surveillance is showing the emergence of variants with mutations in spike, the main target of neutralizing antibodies. To understand the impact of these variants, we report the neutralization potency against Alpha, Gamma, and D614G SARS-CoV-2 variants in 44 individuals that received two doses of CoronaVac vaccine, an inactivated SARS-CoV-2 vaccine. Plasma samples collected at 60 days after the second dose of CoronaVac were analyzed by the reduction of cytopathic effect in Vero E6 cells with the three infectious variants of SARS-CoV-2. Plasma showed lower neutralization with Alpha (geometric mean titer, GMT = 18.5) and Gamma (GMT = 10.0) variants than with D614G (GMT = 75.1) variant. Efficient neutralization against the Alpha and Gamma variants was not detected in 31.8% and 59.1% of plasma, respectively. These findings suggest the Alpha and Gamma variants could escape from neutralization by antibodies elicited by vaccination. Robust genomic and biological surveillance of viral variants could help to develop effective strategies for the control of SARS-CoV-2. This article is protected by copyright. All rights reserved.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Live imaging of SARS-CoV-2 infection in mice reveals that neutralizing antibodies require Fc function for optimal efficacy

Immunity. 2021 Aug 18:S1074-7613(21)00347-2. doi: 10.1016/j.immuni.2021.08.015. Online ahead of print. Neutralizing antibodies (NAbs) are effective in treating COVID-19, but the mechanism of immune protection is not fully understood. Here, we applied live bioluminescence imaging (BLI) to monitor the real-time effects of NAb treatment during prophylaxis and therapy of K18-hACE2 mice intranasally infected with SARS-CoV-2-nanoluciferase. Real-time imaging revealed that the virus spread sequentially from the nasal cavity to the lungs in mice and thereafter systemically to various organs including the brain, culminating in death. Highly potent NAbs from a COVID-19 convalescent subject prevented, and also effectively resolved, established infection when administered within three days. In addition to direct neutralization, depletion studies indicated that Fc effector interactions of NAbs with monocytes, neutrophils, and natural killer cells were required to effectively dampen inflammatory responses and limit immunopathology. Our study highlights that both Fab and Fc effector functions of NAbs are essential for optimal in vivo efficacy against SARS-CoV-2.
Sciencehealththoroughfare.com

Antibody Shows Promising Results in Neutralizing COVID Strains

Let’s face it: there will always be people skeptical about vaccines, and we’re not here to condemn nor to support them. That’s one of the reasons why developing treatments for COVID patients remains a great idea. SciTechDaily.com brings great news for those willing to see another remedy against COVID: Sotrovimab...
ScienceFuturity

SARS survival and Pfizer vax combine for useful antibodies

People who survived SARS in 2003 and who got the Pfizer-BioNTech mRNA vaccine produce antibodies that can neutralize all known SARS-CoV-2 variants of concern, plus other animal coronaviruses that have the potential to infect humans, research finds. This study, which appears in The New England Journal of Medicine, is the...
Healthercare24.com

Regen-Cov Monoclonal Antibody Treatment

Regen-Cov Monoclonal Antibody Treatment at SignatureCare ER. Please call 1-888-871-6130 to be pre-screened by one of our specialists prior to visiting our emergency center to receive the Regen-COV monoclonal antibody treatment. SignaturerCare Emergency Center is now administering Regen-Cov Monoclonal Antibodies to COVID-19 patients throughout Texas who qualify to receive the...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Global disparities in SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance

MedRxiv. 2021 Aug 26:2021.08.21.21262393. doi: 10.1101/2021.08.21.21262393. Preprint. The COVID-19 pandemic has revealed the importance of virus genome sequencing to guide public health interventions to control virus transmission and understand SARS-CoV-2 evolution. As of July 20th, 2021, >2 million SARS-CoV-2 genomes have been submitted to GISAID, 94% from high income and 6% from low and middle income countries. Here, we analyse the spatial and temporal heterogeneity in SARS-CoV-2 global genomic surveillance efforts. We report a comprehensive analysis of virus lineage diversity and genomic surveillance strategies adopted globally, and investigate their impact on the detection of known SARS-CoV-2 virus lineages and variants of concern. Our study provides a perspective on the global disparities surrounding SARS-CoV-2 genomic surveillance, their causes and consequences, and possible solutions to maximize the impact of pathogen genome sequencing for efforts on public health.
Sciencetechnologynetworks.com

Computational Method Predicts How Well a Vaccine Will Work for You

In an advance that sheds light on why certain vaccines may influence people differently, a new computational approach developed at the University of Michigan may predict how individual patients are likely to respond. In the future, it could lead to new design principles for vaccines that take an individual’s personalized...
Sciencedocwirenews.com

Neutralization of SARS-CoV-2 requires antibodies against conformational receptor-binding domain epitopes

Allergy. 2021 Aug 28. doi: 10.1111/all.15066. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The determinants of successful humoral immune response to the severe acute respiratory syndrome coronavirus 2 (SARS-CoV-2) are of critical importance for the design of effective vaccines and the evaluation of the degree of protective immunity conferred by exposure to the virus. As novel variants emerge, understanding their likelihood of suppression by population antibody repertoires has become increasingly important.
Scienceaappublications.org

Mild SARS-CoV-2 Infections and Neutralizing Antibody Titers

METHODS A single-center, prospective observational study was conducted on 57 family clusters of coronavirus disease 2019, including children of neonatal and pediatric age attending the University Hospital of Padua (Italy). For each patient, blood samples were collected for both the quantification of nAbs through a plaque reduction neutralizing test and the detection of antinucleocapsid-spike protein immunoglobulin G and/or immunoglobulin M.

Comments / 0

Community Policy