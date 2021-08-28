Cancel
Mental Health

Mental health in the pandemic: a repeated cross-sectional mixed-method study protocol to investigate the mental health impacts of the coronavirus pandemic in the UK

BMJ Open. 2021 Aug 27;11(8):e046422. doi: 10.1136/bmjopen-2020-046422. INTRODUCTION: The WHO declared a global pandemic on 11 March 2020. Since then, the world has been firmly in the grip of the COVID-19. To date, more than 211 730 035 million confirmed cases and more than 4 430 697 million people have died. While controlling the virus and implementing vaccines are the main priorities, the population mental health impacts of the pandemic are expected to be longer term and are less obvious than the physical health ones. Lockdown restrictions, physical distancing, social isolation, as well as the loss of a loved one, working in a frontline capacity and loss of economic security may have negative effects on and increase the mental health challenges in populations around the world. There is a major demand for long-term research examining the mental health experiences and needs of people in order to design adequate policies and interventions for sustained action to respond to individual and population mental health needs both during and after the pandemic.

Mental HealthThe Guardian

Stephen Fry in plea for walk-in mental health hubs for youths hit by pandemic

Stephen Fry has called for a network of mental health walk-in centres for children and young people who he said have been hit worst by the pandemic. Writing in the Telegraph, the actor and comedian, who is also president of Mind, voiced the charity’s appeal to ministers for hubs through which children can access support without a referral from a doctor or their school.
Kidsvidanewspaper.com

Study Suggests Ways To Support Kids’ Mental Health During Pandemic

WASHINGTON — A new study suggests several simple, practical steps that families can take to help with the mental health of youths during the Covid-19 pandemic. These include reducing passive screen time and news consumption, having a structured daily schedule, and getting enough sleep. The study “Promoting youth mental health...
Kidsjacksonvillefreepress.com

Pandemic Takes Toll on Black Youth Mental Health

By: Francesca Varallo Sims, PsyD (Director of Education and Training, Baptist and Wolfson Children’s Behavioral Health) – COVID-19 has affected people from all demographics across the Northeast Florida region, the country, and even the world. While the pandemic has certainly been challenging physically, mentally and emotionally for everyone, multiple studies have shown the virus and its effects have disproportionately affected the Black community. This could be attributed, at least in part, to various social determinants of health like economic stability, access to quality health care, and education, as well as environmental and community factors, including structural racism and discrimination.
Mental HealthThrive Global

The Ultimate Secret Of How to Preserve Your Mental Health during the COVID-19 Pandemic – Tips by Dennis Begos

While we must learn how to keep ourselves safe from the virus, it is equally important that we manage our mental health and not fall prey to symptoms like irritability, impatience, anxiety, frustration, and helplessness. With the kind of chaos, the COVID-19 has devastated our lives; it is understandable if you are worried, anxious, and overwhelmed While a certain amount of worry is normal, there are quite a few ways by which we can increase our mental resilience and stay strong in the face of the uncertainties of the pandemic. Some practical tips:
Mental HealthGovernment Technology

Pandemic Stresses Bring Student Mental Health to the Fore

(TNS) — Gabriel was always an "angsty" child, his mother, Camille, remembers. As a toddler, he was bright and curious — by 9 months he was intuitive enough to test out the strength of a cardboard box before climbing onto it. But he cried easily and was quick to anger. During fits, he'd swing his head back so violently that Camille considered buying him a helmet.
El Paso, TXEl Paso Times

Mental health help available for El Pasoans suffering due to COVID-19 pandemic

If you’re mental health has suffered during the COVID-19 pandemic, help is available. City of El Paso Department of Public Health officials and their partners at the Emergence Health Network encourage residents experiencing mental health problems to seek support for themselves or their loved ones. The pandemic has fueled mental health issues such as depression, anxiety, suicidal thoughts and post-traumatic stress disorder.
KidsPosted by
FingerLakes1.com

Children may face mental health issues because of the pandemic

Potential impacts of the pandemic are likely predictable thanks to former research, while other impacts will only be noticed as time goes by. At the moment, URMC Director of the Institute for the Family in the Department of Psychiatry Dr. Susan McDaniel, says there is a surge in mental health needs in doctors offices.
Mental Healthdocwirenews.com

Behavioral Health in the Pandemic: Making the Shift from Mental Illness to Mental Well-Being

Front Health Serv Manage. 2021 Oct 1;38(1):32-38. doi: 10.1097/HAP.0000000000000122. Fighting the global COVID-19 pandemic has shifted from immediate response efforts to recognition of the long-term effects on the mental health and well-being of the general population and healthcare workforce. Leaders need to understand the vital role of behavioral health services in a population-based, integrated healthcare framework and address the needs of the behavioral health workforce to successfully deploy services in their organizations and communities.During the ongoing national response to COVID-19, three major trends have emerged: (1) a shift to telehealth and digital care, (2) greater awareness of the impact on the workforce of the shift to digital care, and (3) an open dialogue to counteract the stigma and discrimination related to mental illness and to emphasize mental well-being instead. When they address stigma and discrimination, healthcare leaders embrace a more holistic approach that welcomes behavioral health professionals as equal, vital members of the care team. They help their organizations advance the mental well-being of all.
Nacogdoches, TXKLTV

East Texas agencies say pandemic heightened mental health concerns

NACOGDOCHES, Texas (KTRE) - The COVID-19 pandemic has taken a toll on everyone. For some, the impact may be physical. For others, the mental and emotional trauma can be the main source of struggle. “Definitely our services have increased,” said Kinnie Reina, director of communications at Burke health services. “Pretty...
Roanoke, VAWSLS

Taking care of your mental health during COVID-19 pandemic uncertainty

ROANOKE, Va. – From back to school, the surge in COVID numbers and just everyday challenges and uncertainty, there’s a lot of stress that may impact your mental health. Sarah Harig, clinical program manager at Family Service of Roanoke Valley said more people, from kids to older adults, are seeking mental health services. The numbers went down when many thought we were coming out of the pandemic and felt safer going out, but with surges, that’s starting to change.
Environmenthealthing.ca

Opinion: B.C. responds to wildfires' impacts on mental health

If you are feeling grief, anxiety, or stress around disasters and health emergencies, you’re not alone. Wildfires, smoke, and extreme weather such as heat waves have powerful impacts on our physical health, the environment and our mental health — for those affected today, and those living through these experiences again.

