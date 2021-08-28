Cancel
A Review of Brooke Army Medical Center Chaplaincy Service During the SARS-COV2 Pandemic: Implications for Service Structure and Patient Needs

 8 days ago

Mil Med. 2021 Aug 28:usab353. doi: 10.1093/milmed/usab353. Online ahead of print. INTRODUCTION: We aimed to evaluate the effect of the SARS-COV2 pandemic on chaplain utilization at Brooke Army Medical Center. Our hypothesis was that multiple pandemic-related factors led to a care environment with increased mental and spiritual stress for patients and their families, leading to an increased need for adjunct services such as chaplaincy.

El Paso, TXEl Paso News

Midwifery services wanted during the pandemic

EL PASO, Texas (KTSM) – The pandemic has brought stress to many expecting mothers and their families as hospitals filled with COVID-19 patients which put safety restrictions in place that didn’t allow families to accompany the mothers at childbirth. Annie Kuntz has been a midwife for almost 20 years and...
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

A Midwestern Academic HIV Clinic Operation during the COVID-19 Pandemic: Implementation Strategy and Preliminary Outcomes

J Int Assoc Provid AIDS Care. 2021 Jan-Dec;20:23259582211041423. doi: 10.1177/23259582211041423. During the COVID-19 pandemic, HIV clinics had to transform care delivery for people with HIV (PWH). We developed a multifaceted telehealth implementation strategy and monitored number of out of care patients (OOC), medical visit frequency (MVF), gap in care (GiC) and viral suppression (VS), and compared measures to baseline data. Between April and October 2020, 1559 visits were scheduled; 328 (21%) were missed, and 63 (4%) were new to care. Of the remaining 1168 follow-up visits, 412 (35%) were telehealth visits. As of October 2020, there were 53 patients OOC, MVF was 55% and GiC was 24% compared to 34, 69% and 14% at baseline, respectively. Overall VS rate remained high at 93% (97% for telehealth and 91% for in-person visits, p = 0.0001). Our implementation strategy facilitated quick provision of telehealth to a third of PWH receiving care in our clinic. While MVF decreased and GiC increased, VS rates remained high.
Health Servicesdocwirenews.com

Hospital transfusion service operations during the SARS-CoV-2 pandemic: Lessons learned from the AABB hospital survey in preparation for the next infectious disease outbreak

Transfusion. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.1111/trf.16643. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The SARS-CoV-2 pandemic disrupted hospital operations, affected the blood supply, and challenged the health care system to develop new therapeutic options, including convalescent plasma (CCP). The aim of this study is to describe and analyze blood supply fluctuations and the use of convalescent plasma in 2020.
Sioux City, IAsiouxlandproud.com

Ivermectin overdoses reported in Sioux City as more use it to fight COVID-19

SIOUX CITY, Iowa (KCAU) — The intake of ivermectin has increased exponentially in recent months. In several states, officials have even reported an ivermectin shortage. Ivermectin is a prescription medication authorized by the FDA, but only for the treatment of parasites. “There has been shown some promising antiviral capabilities with...
Flagler County, FLWESH

Pediatric COVID-19 ﻿cases causing concern in Flagler County

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — Pediatric COVID-19 cases have been a concern in Flagler County, though health department officials say they are not seeing a large number of hospitalizations there in children. The largest group of cases in Florida last week were in the under-12 group: It was 23,000. In Flagler...
Geary County, KSPosted by
JC Post

Health Department provides COVID-19 numbers

Geary County Health reported 122 total active cases of COVID-19 on Friday, down one from a previous report. Six were hospitalized and there have been 124 Delta Variant cases along with 19 breakthrough cases. There were 11 new confirmed positive cases and 12 recovered cases. Numbers reported by the Health...
Morgan City, LAhoumatimes.com

Chabert Medical Center Patients Evacuated to Other Ochsner Facilities

Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center patients had to be evacuated to other Ochsner facilities due to structural damage from Hurricane Ida. Ochsner St. Mary in Morgan City accepted patients from Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center on August 30. Ochsner Heroes in St. Mary have been working nonstop to care for the patients. The team at Leonard J. Chabert Medical Center in Houma is currently hard at work, cleaning the facility, and keeping the Emergency Department running to serve the community.
Public Healthdocwirenews.com

Long COVID and breathlessness: an overview

Br J Community Nurs. 2021 Sep 2;26(9):438-443. doi: 10.12968/bjcn.2021.26.9.438. This article offers a review of what is known so far about post-acute covid-19 and the underlying pathophysiology related to this condition. The main focus will be on the respiratory symptoms. It will then explore how community nurses can monitor and support patients with symptoms of breathlessness with a supporting discussion of the current recommendations for the management and treatment of patients presenting with symptoms of breathlessness. Palliation of symptoms will be highlighted but managing the supportive care needs for patients affected by COVID-19 and nearing the end of life is outside the scope of this article.
Torrington, CTRegister Citizen

Torrington health center has new medical service van

TORRINGTON — Community Health & Wellness Center (CHWC) of Torrington and Winsted has a new mobile medical unit, “BETTY: Bringing Exceptional Treatment To You.”. The MMU will enable the center to expand its reach into the community and provide a flexible service delivery model that will help to meet the needs of a diverse population, addressing the lack of transportation in the region, which often presents as a barrier to care, according to a statement.
Sciencedocwirenews.com

The impact of Vaccination worldwide on SARS-CoV-2 infection: A Review on Vaccine Mechanisms, Results of Clinical Trials, Vaccinal Coverage and Interactions with Novel Variants

Curr Med Chem. 2021 Sep 1. doi: 10.2174/0929867328666210902094254. Online ahead of print. BACKGROUND: The COVID-19 pandemic demanded a global effort towards quickly developing safe and effective vaccines against SARS-CoV-2. OBJECTIVE: This review aimed to discuss the main vaccines available, their mechanisms of action, results of clinical trials and epidemiological behavior....

