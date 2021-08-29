The Black Knight: Breaking Down The Supporting Hero In The Eternals

If you’ve checked out the newest trailer for the upcoming Eternals movie, you probably spotted the Dane Whitman, aka the Black Knight. The character will be played by Jon Snow himself, Kit Harrington, which is kind of fitting. Let’s just hope he knows a little more at this character. Oh yeah, you Game of Thrones fans get that reference. But his appearance in the new Eternals trailer was very brief and we only saw him in his civilian identity. What does that mean? Well, that tells me The Eternals will have Dane Whitman make his live-action debut in the Marvel Cinematic Universe, but he might not become the Black Knight in the movie. If that’s the case, then why even have him be in the movie? If it’s just to introduce him to the MCU, then it sounds like a missed opportunity.