Two weeks ago, I was in bed feeling pretty sorry for myself as I battled a COVID-19 infection. I felt horrible, was sad that my family had to miss important events, and honestly, I was just a little bit scared. It was during this time that Afghanistan fell to the Taliban. As I read the news reports about atrocities that were taking place across the country, I was reminded how much I had to be grateful for. I was sick, yes, but warm, safe and cared for in my comfortable suburban home.