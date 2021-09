The euro continued its strong uptrend and the pair reached the resistance zone between 1.1880 and 1.1900. These levels come from the higher time frames and it is possible for the strength of buyers to weaken and the trend to enter a range phase. Given that the bulls manage to overcome 1.1900, their next goal will be 1.1950. Potential pullbacks or consolidations should remain limited above 1.1835 in order to maintain the integrity of the trend. Expectations remain positive for the continuation of the rally, and higher targets for buyers are 1.2000 and 1.2090. Today, market activity could rise significantly with the announcement of the non-farm payrolls for the United States and the unemployment rate at 12:30 GMT.