If you don’t want Apple to scan your phone, you may want to switch to Microsoft’s OneDrive Photo Backup

By Surur
mspoweruser.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleApple still appears intent to treat all their customers as suspects by scanning your iPhone for images of child sexual abuse and reporting these to the authorities. Multiple civil rights organizations have criticized the move, which would take the unusual step of scanning your device rather than Apple’s cloud storage with concerns that the service may be expanded to include other issues the various governments around the world are unhappy about.

