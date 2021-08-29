Cancel
Atlantic, IA

Atlantic Community School Foundation supports building new Greenhouse

By Mandy Billings
Western Iowa Today
Western Iowa Today
 5 days ago
(Atlantic) Atlantic Schools Superintendent Steve Barber says the Atlantic Community School Foundation donated funds to build a new Greenhouse.

The Atlantic Community School Foundation is a non-profit organization established to raise funds to foster, promote and encourage the furthering of public education programs for which federal and state funding is not available.

Barber said the new Greenhouse will be 30 ft. x 48 ft.

In addition to providing financial support for education programs and facilities, the Foundation also provides individual financial support to students of the school district through scholarships and financial aid.

For more information on the Atlantic Community School Foundation, visit atlanticiaschools.org/foundation .

