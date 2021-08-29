Kent State earns prestigious MAC academic awards for first time
Kent State has received the Mid-American Conference Institutional Academic Achievement Award for the first time in history after recording a department-wide grade point average of 3.447 for the 2020-21 academic year, while dealing with various COVID-19 issues. The Institutional Academic Achievement Award is presented annually to the MAC school with the highest GPA for student-athletes in league-sponsored sports for the academic year.www.record-courier.com
