CURVE POUNDED BY RICHMOND

CURVE, PA – Altoona fell behind early and could never mount a rally in a 15-3 defeat to the Richmond Flying Squirrels on Saturday night at Peoples Natural Gas Field. Curve starter Travis MacGregor was charged with the loss after surrendering six runs across two innings pitched. MacGregor walked four men and allowed four hits in the defeat. Brad Case was touched for four runs in four innings of relief, as the Squirrels extended their lead in the middle innings to take a 10-2 advantage after five innings of play. Richmond put the game away with five more runs across the eighth and ninth inning against Oddy Nunez.