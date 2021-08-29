Cancel
NFL

NINE PLAYERS RELEASED, EIGHTEEN MORE TO GO

By Hometown1
wdadradio.com
 5 days ago

The Steelers released nine players on Saturday. Most notable among them was wide receiver/return man Mathew Sexton. Sexton was challenging Ray-Ray McCloud for the return job and had impressed the Steelers coaches, but he muffed two punts against Carolina on Friday. Also released on Saturday were former Penn State safety...

