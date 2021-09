Nike will release a special Air Max 90 inspired by Mexican wrestling, also known as ‘Lucha Libre.’. This Nike Air Max 90 comes with White mesh across the base of the left shoe, while Black runs across the right. We also have the mismatched theme on the patent leather overlays, midsoles, around the Air unit, liner, laces, and soles. Following, we have the two main fighting styles, Los Rudos (The Rude – the Bad Guys) and Los Technicos (The Technical — the Good Guys), land on the lateral mudguards. Other details include a gradient on the branding and insoles with ‘Lucha Libre’ branding.