Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Energy Industry

China's Sinopec posts $6 bln H1 profit on rebounding oil prices, better demand

By Reuters Staff
Posted by 
Reuters
Reuters
 5 days ago

BEIJING, Aug 30 (Reuters) - China Petroleum & Chemical Corp on Sunday reported a 39.15 billion yuan ($6.05 billion) net profit for the first six months of 2021 on the back of renewed fuel demand and a rebound in oil prices amid a recovery from the impact of COVID-19.

Asia’s biggest oil refiner, known as Sinopec, posted a 23 billion yuan loss during January-June last year as the coronavirus pandemic walloped fuel demand and knocked oil prices. The 2021 interim profit compares with a 31.338 billion yuan profit in the same period in 2019.

Revenue in the first six months rose 22.1% from last year’s low base to 1.26 trillion yuan, following a recovery in global oil prices and robust demand for fuel and petrochemical products.

During the period, Sinopec processed a total of 126.11 million tonnes crude oil, up 13.7% on a year earlier, with gasoline output increasing by 20.8% as more people drove as China recovered from the COVID-19 shock.

Ethylene production also jumped 11.9% in the first six months from a year ago to 6.46 million tonnes, as the company upgrades its refineries to churn out more high-end petrochemical raw materials and slashes low value-added fuel products.

Sinopec produced 138.15 million barrels of crude oil, down 1.5% year-on-year, while its natural gas output rose 13.7% to 582.6 billion cubic feet.

Capital expenditure for the half-year came in at 57.94 billion yuan, about 35% of its full-year investment plan of 167.2 billion yuan.

Comments / 0

Reuters

Reuters

175K+
Followers
202K+
Post
96M+
Views
ABOUT

Reuters provides award-winning coverage of the day's most important topics, including breaking news, business, finance, politics, sports, and entertainment.

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Gas Prices#Sinopec
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Oil Production
NewsBreak
Economy
Place
Beijing, CN
NewsBreak
Industry
NewsBreak
Energy Industry
NewsBreak
Gas Price
NewsBreak
Oil Prices
Country
China
Related
Trafficdallassun.com

Oil prices drop, OPEC expected to increase output

After an earlier rally to a four-week high, oil prices dropped on Monday as Hurricane Ida weakened, but not before shutting down U.S. Gulf oil production. Ida weakened into a Category 1 hurricane within 12 hours of landfall, but almost all offshore Gulf oil production, some 1.74 million barrels per day, stopped in advance of the storm.
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Jobless Claims, Drop in Inventories Help

Investing.com -- Oil prices pushed higher Thursday, boosted by solid employment data, a sharp drop in U.S. crude stocks and the confidence among a group of top producers that demand would grow. By 9:10 AM ET (1310 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 1.3% at $69.47 a barrel, while Brent...
Trafficfxempire.com

Oil Drops After OPEC+ Reaffirms Supply Return as Demand Wavers

Brent crude was down by 15 cents, or 0.2%, at $71.44 a barrel by 06:50 GMT, after dropping 4 cents on Wednesday. U.S. oil fell 20 cents, or 0.3%, to $68.39 a barrel, after rising 9 cents in the previous session. The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) and...
Energy IndustryCNBC

OPEC+ raises 2022 oil demand growth forecast

The Organization of the Petroleum Exporting Countries and allies led by Russia, a group known as OPEC+, meet on Wednesday at 1500 GMT to set policy. OPEC+ expects global oil demand to grow by 5.95 million bpd in 2021 after a record drop of about 9 million bpd in 2020 because of the Covid-19 pandemic.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Oil steadies; OPEC+ sticks to gradual output hikes

NEW YORK, Sept 1 (Reuters) - Oil prices steadied on Wednesday after OPEC and its allies agreed to stick to their existing policy of gradual oil output increases. Brent crude fell 4 cents to settle at $71.59 a barrel. U.S. West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude rose 9 cents to settle at $68.59 a barrel.
TrafficDailyFx

Oil Price Rebound Emerges as OPEC Keeps Crude Production Steady

The price of oil attempts to retrace the decline from the start of the week amid an larger-than-expected decline in US inventories, and current market conditions may keep crude prices afloat as the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries (OPEC) remain reluctant to push production towards pre-pandemic levels. Oil Price Rebound...
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Asia, Mideast utilities turn to dirtier fuel as LNG prices bite

SINGAPORE, Sept 3 (Reuters) - Surging liquefied natural gas (LNG) prices are prompting utilities across Asia and the Middle East to burn more high-sulphur fuel oil (HSFO) than usual to meet increased power demand during summer, analysts and traders said. The move towards the cheaper but more polluting HSFO highlights...
Trafficfxempire.com

Crude Oil Price Forecast – Crude Oil Markets Fail That Trendline

The West Texas Intermediate Crude Oil market has initially tried to rally during the trading session on Friday but gave back the gains as we are sitting at a downtrend line. Quite frankly, the market continues to focus on whether or not the recovery continues, but at this point in time it is very unlikely that we will see clarity, at least not anytime soon, and therefore I think you need to pay close attention to the greenback as well and is the overall attitude of traders in general. This is a market that has some work to do, but if it can clear the $70 level on a daily close then I think it goes much higher. To the downside, I suspect that the $67 level offer short-term support.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Holds After OPEC+ Approves Production Hike

(Bloomberg) -- Global benchmark Brent oil was little changed, near $72 a barrel, after OPEC+ stuck with a plan to boost crude production, wagering that the market can absorb the additional supply. Following a swift meeting on Wednesday, ministers from the Organization of Petroleum Exporting Countries and its allies ratified...
TrafficForexTV.com

Oil Rises On Growth Optimism

Oil prices edged higher on Friday amid expectations of improving economic growth despite the coronavirus pandemic. Benchmark Brent crude futures rose 0.6 percent to $73.45 a barrel, while West Texas Intermediate crude oil futures were up 0.2 percent at $70.16. Oil prices are rising on optimism about a strong global...
TrafficUS News and World Report

Oil Rises on Demand Outlook, Gulf Outages

LONDON (Reuters) -Oil prices rose on Friday as a rebound in global demand was widely expected and a slow recovery for the U.S. Gulf Coast export and refining hub from the hurricane earlier this week looked set to deplete stocks further. Brent crude futures were up 39 cents, or 0.5%,...
Energy Industrynaturalgasworld.com

Chinese gas demand up 17% in Jan-Jul

The consumption in July was also sharply higher. China’s gas consumption in the first seven months of the year was 211.1bn m3, up 17.1% year/year, the National Development and Reform Commission said on September 1. The consumption in July was 28.37bn m3, up 15.2% yr/yr. China’s natural gas imports via...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

Asia Distillates-Jet fuel cash differentials slump to over 6-week low

SINGAPORE, Sept 2 (Reuters) - Asia's cash differentials for jet fuel weakened on Thursday to their widest discounts in over six weeks, weighed down by frail buying interests in the physical market, while middle distillate inventories in Singapore climbed to a near two-month high. Cash discounts for jet fuel JET-SIN-DIF widened to 23 cents per barrel to Singapore quotes, the biggest discounts since July 21. They were at a discount of 4 cents per barrel a day earlier. Refining margins for jet fuel or cracks slipped to $6.87 per barrel over Dubai crude during Asian trading hours on Thursday, down from a multi-month peak of $7.01 per barrel on Wednesday. Steady arbitrage demand from the West is currently providing some support to the Asian jet fuel cracks, market watchers said. A panamax vessel, River Shiner, has been chartered by Trafigura to load 60,000 tonnes of jet fuel from the Arabian Gulf this month for delivery in the United Kingdom early October, according to a broker source and ship tracking data on Refinitiv Eikon. INVENTORIES - Singapore's middle distillate inventories rose 5.3% to 11.4 million barrels in the week to Sept. 1, according to Enterprise Singapore data. - Weekly Singapore middle distillate inventories have averaged 13.1 million barrels this year, compared with an average of 13.9 million barrels in 2020, Reuters calculations showed. This week's stocks were 28.6% lower than a year earlier. - U.S. distillate inventories, which include diesel and heating oil, fell by 1.7 million barrels in the week to Aug. 27, versus expectations for a 650,000-barrel drop, the Energy Information Administration said on Wednesday. INDIA'S GASOLINE DEMAND SEEN HITTING RECORD - India's gasoline demand is set to hit a record this fiscal year, with consumption accelerating as more people hit the road for business and leisure travel after easing of COVID-19 curbs. - Shunning trains, buses and planes, safety-conscious Indians are buying more cars and increasingly using personal vehicles to commute as they embark on 'revenge travel' - flocking to tourist destinations after months of restrictions, despite record high fuel prices. SINGAPORE CASH DEALS - Four gasoil trades, no jet fuel deals OTHER NEWS - Asia's gasoil market is showing signs of life, despite lacklustre regional demand in the wake of widespread coronavirus outbreaks, as Europe sucks up cargoes to restock heating oil in the peak demand period ahead of winter. - Oil prices edged higher on Thursday, supported by a sharp decline in U.S. crude stocks and a weaker dollar, though gains were capped by an OPEC+ decision to stick to its policy of only gradual increases to output. ASSESSMENTS MID-DISTILLATES CASH ($/T) ASIA CLOSE Change % Change Prev Close RIC Spot Gas Oil 0.5% 75.37 -0.36 -0.48 75.73 GO-SIN GO 0.5 Diff -3.4 0 0.00 -3.4 GO-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.25% 75.47 -0.36 -0.47 75.83 GO25-SIN GO 0.25 Diff -3.3 0 0.00 -3.3 GO25-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.05% 75.66 -0.36 -0.47 76.02 GO005-SIN GO 0.05 Diff -3.11 0 0.00 -3.11 GO005-SIN-DIF Spot Gas Oil 0.001% 79.03 -0.29 -0.37 79.32 GO10-SIN GO 0.001 Diff 0.27 0.08 42.11 0.19 GO10-SIN-DIF Spot Jet/Kero 75.75 -0.83 -1.08 76.58 JET-SIN Jet/Kero Diff -0.23 -0.19 475.00 -0.04 JET-SIN-DIF For a list of derivatives prices, including margins, please double click the RICs below. Brent M1 Gasoil M1 Gasoil M1/M2 Gasoil M2 Regrade M1 Regrade M2 Jet M1 Jet M1/M2 Jet M2 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M1 Gasoil 500ppm-Dubai Cracks M2 Jet Cracks M1 Jet Cracks M2 East-West M1 East-West M2 LGO M1 LGO M1/M2 LGO M2 Crack LGO-Brent M1 Crack LGO-Brent M2 (Reporting by Koustav Samanta; Editing by Rashmi Aich)
Trafficinvezz.com

Crude oil price prediction as fresh risks emerge

Crude oil price is under pressure following OPEC+ decision on oil production. The end of the summer travel season in the coming week has heightened demand concerns. The air travel sector is still struggling as highlighted by Tuesday's TSA checkpoint numbers. Crude oil price has bounced off Wednesday’s low as...

Comments / 0

Community Policy