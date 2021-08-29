Cancel
Alcona County, MI

Special Weather Statement issued for Alcona, Iosco, Ogemaw, Oscoda by NWS

weather.gov
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEffective: 2021-08-29 06:00:00 EDT Expires: 2021-08-29 06:15:00 EDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Observed Instruction: Torrential rainfall is also occurring with this storm and may lead to localized flooding. Do not drive your vehicle through flooded roadways. Target Area: Alcona; Iosco; Ogemaw; Oscoda A strong thunderstorm will impact portions of Alcona, Ogemaw, northwestern Iosco and southern Oscoda Counties through 615 AM EDT At 550 AM EDT, Doppler radar was tracking a strong thunderstorm near Glennie, moving northeast at 85 mph. HAZARD...Winds in excess of 30 mph, and torrential rain. SOURCE...Radar indicated. IMPACT...Gusty winds could knock down tree limbs and blow around unsecured objects. Ponding of water in low lying areas, and roadways. This strong thunderstorm will be near Lost Lake Woods and Spruce around 605 AM EDT. MAX HAIL SIZE...0.00 IN MAX WIND GUST...30 MPH

alerts.weather.gov

