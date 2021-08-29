Mackenthun: Late summer trout fishing is worth the effort
Summer stream trout fishing in Minnesota’s driftless region is one way to pass the time when you are waiting on outboard motor parts to ship to your door. Being boatless for a few weeks has been tolerable since the Minnesota and Mississippi rivers are so low that I’m not sure I’d be boating them, anyway. I’ve taken time to travel and fish with others while my boat is out of action and capped it off recently with a day trip to the driftless region.www.mankatofreepress.com
