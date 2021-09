TOPEKA — The homecoming for first-year head coach Jesse Ward couldn’t have been much sweeter. The Westview alum led his team onto the pitch for the first time this season Saturday, and the result was an eight-goal shutout victory over Wawasee. Juniors Andrea Miller and Paige Riegsecker, along with freshman Brianna Munoz, all scored two goals each to help pace the Warriors to an 8-0 win at Westview High School.