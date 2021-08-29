Could white voters in Cleveland decide the mayoral primary? If Black turnout is low enough, yes.

CLEVELAND, Ohio — Ohio Attorney General Dave Yost appears to be selective with how he handles missed deadlines. You can listen online here. Earlier this year, Yost sued the U.S. Census Bureau to get it to release data, saying the Ohio Redistricting Commission needed the information do its job. But now that the commission is not doing its job in a timely fashion, Yost is taking no action, allowing Republican colleagues to flout the state’s Constitution. In Cleveland, a PAC is pushing for the election of several progressive candidates to City Council. And there are signs a trial of former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder might be getting closer.