Could white voters in Cleveland decide the mayoral primary? If Black turnout is low enough, yes.

By Brent Larkin, cleveland.com
CLEVELAND -- It was a turn-back-the-clock moment, to a time in Cleveland that used to be but is no more. The energy that Old Timers’ Day on Aug. 18 brought to the race for mayor produced by far the campaign’s most interesting moments. But now, with primary election day about two weeks off, whether that micro-flash of excitement will influence the electorate in a significant way is as uncertain as the outcome itself.

