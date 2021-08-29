As Virginia Tech in-person classes resume, disabled community asks for online learning flexibility
Ashley Shew said she looked forward to being able to teach in front of students again at Virginia Tech. Over the past year that brought pandemic disruptions, she taught people from behind a computer screen. Professors said remote instruction required more work and planning if they wanted to teach effectively. So even though Shew wants to teach in person, she’d still like to have the flexibility to shift her classes online.richmond.com
