4 Most Shocking Ending Scenes From “The Penthouse 3”

It’s hard to imagine that AMC’s long running dystopian drama The Walking Dead, which is based on Robert Kirkman’s comic book series, is entering its final season. Since its premiere on Halloween in 2010, the series amassed a hardcore and loyal fanbase, who have proven their love time and time again as they appear in droves and stand in line for hours to secure their spot at various comic cons across the country. The post-apocalyptic show has spawned several spin-offs, which include Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, a recently announced series starring fan-favorites Carol Peletier (Melissa McBride) and Daryl Dixon (Norman Reedus), and Tales of the Walking Dead, in addition to various video games, board games, and action figures. Arguably the most anticipated spin-offs are a set of three films aimed for a theatrical release, which will explore the backstories and current exploits of beloved characters like the man himself, Rick Grimes (Andrew Lincoln).