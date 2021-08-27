FCC Reverses Fee Hike Plans for Broadcasters in Current Year
The Federal Communications Commission has reversed its plans to collect higher regulatory fees from broadcasters for fiscal 2021. The FCC’s original proposal was based on a decision to make broadcasters pay for a large portion of the additional $33 million Congress appropriated to implement the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, according to the National Association of Broadcasters, which fought the initial plans.news.bloomberglaw.com
Comments / 0