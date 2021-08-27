Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Congress & Courts

FCC Reverses Fee Hike Plans for Broadcasters in Current Year

bloomberglaw.com
 9 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Federal Communications Commission has reversed its plans to collect higher regulatory fees from broadcasters for fiscal 2021. The FCC’s original proposal was based on a decision to make broadcasters pay for a large portion of the additional $33 million Congress appropriated to implement the Broadband Deployment Accuracy and Technological Availability (DATA) Act, according to the National Association of Broadcasters, which fought the initial plans.

news.bloomberglaw.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nab
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Congress
NewsBreak
Congress & Courts
News Break
Politics
NewsBreak
U.S. Politics
NewsBreak
FCC
Related
Economyinsideradio.com

NAB Applauds FCC’s Reversal Of Plan To Increase Regulatory Fees.

Late last week, the FCC abandoned its proposal to hike the annual regulatory fees paid by radio stations in 2021. It’s a move that is welcomed by the NAB. “NAB greatly appreciates the FCC’s efforts to revise its original regulatory fee proposal that would have required local radio and television broadcasters to subsidize unrelated work at the Commission,” a statement read. “The change is not only the right outcome, but critical to the many broadcasters’ ongoing service to their local communities.”
U.S. Politicsinsideradio.com

FCC Scraps Plan To Hike Radio Regulatory Fees, Stations Will Pay The Same As In 2020.

In a reversal that will certainly be welcomed by the radio industry, the Federal Communications Commission has abandoned its proposal to hike the annual regulatory fees paid by radio stations in 2021. In some cases, stations may even pay less than they did a year ago. The order includes significant changes to a proposal released in May for how the agency will collect the $374 million in will need to operate in the fiscal year that begins Oct. 1.
PoliticsRadio Business Report

Reg Fee Relief Comes With FCC Hike Halt

When the newest FCC Commissioner, Nathan Simington, who will appear September 23 at the Hispanic Radio Conference, first took a gander at the initial draft of the Commission’s “MD Docket No. 21-190,” he had concerns. The first version of the “Assessment and Collection of Regulatory Fees for Fiscal Year 2021”...
Politicsinsideradio.com

State Associations Urge FCC To Rethink Annual Fee Hike Proposal.

A decision on whether to approve a proposed annual regulatory fee hike for radio stations could come any day at the Federal Communications Commission. That’s because the annual fee is due by the end of September each year. But several state broadcast associations are not yet ready to wave the white flag, and last week they met with FCC representatives urging them to reject the proposal, arguing it would be especially hard on small market stations.
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Advocates Press Congress for More Flexible Renewable Tax Credits (1)

A coalition of environmental groups called on Congress on Friday to let wind and solar developers claim a tax credit for either production or investment. The economics of any renewable project “will vary depending on geography, technology type, timing, and other factors,” the groups wrote in a letter to the House Ways and Means Committee obtained by Bloomberg Law.
U.S. Politicsbloomberglaw.com

Medicare Panel Considers One-Time Covid Pay Hikes for Providers

The Medicare Payment Advisory Commission could recommend that Congress provide immediate one-time or temporary payment rate increases to providers that suffered financially during the pandemic. In the panel’s first meeting of its 2021-2022 cycle on Thursday, commission member Paul Ginsburg called for the recommendation and said it should be made...
Businesssoutharkansassun.com

Fourth Stimulus Check Could Possibly Be Approved, Biden Open for Another Round

The government’s fourth stimulus check may come in one of two forms; monthly checks in modest amounts or one-time payments of up to $2,000 each. In a recently published article in Tomsguide, legislators in Congress have proposed both possibilities for fourth stimulus checks as follow-ups to the third round of pandemic relief payments made available by the American Rescue Plan Act of March 2021.
U.S. Politicshngn.com

Two New $1,400 Stimulus Checks Are On Their Way; Are You Eligible for Both Payments?

Two more stimulus checks might be on the way, as legislators aim to generate enough money from corporate taxes to cover the $1,400 stimulus payments. Democrats are set to draft the spending package after accepting President Joe Biden's $3.5 trillion budget proposals following two earlier rounds of payments in March and December of last year. Meanwhile, since July 15, two of the six child tax credit payments have been made.
Businesstheeastcountygazette.com

US Sending Fourth Stimulus Checks of Over $600 to Selected Individuals

With the fourth round of stimulus checks already on their way out to selected individuals in some US states. This has left many Americans wondering whether they’ll get it or not. Day by day, it’s getting hard for Americans to survive through the increasing number of covid cases because of...
Labor IssuesWashington Examiner

Democrats’ reconciliation bill denies employees choice in the workplace

On Labor Day, the public celebrates workers’ dignity. Ironically, Congress will soon consider legislation denying workers a say in how they communicate with their employers. Sen. Bernie Sanders has committed to including the PRO Act in the reconciliation bill. One of the PRO Act’s provisions would eliminate a safeguard that protects workers’ agency: the federal ban on secondary boycotts and strikes.
Economykauainownews.com

State Pays $700 Mil for Federal Unemployment Insurance Advances

The state Department of Labor & Industrial Relations (DLIR) announced it paid $700 million to the US Department of the Treasury for advances it has received to pay regular unemployment insurance benefits. Due to the unprecedented volume of unemployment insurance claims resulting from the COVID-19 Pandemic, the department began drawing...
Presidential Electiontheedgemarkets.com

Rich Americans already have a plan to escape Biden's tax hikes

NEW YORK (Sept 2): Wealthy Americans are scrambling for places to hide from plans by Democrats to hike their taxes. Many on Wall Street think they’ve found just the thing. A niche strategy called private placement life insurance, or PPLI, was already gaining popularity among the very rich for its ability to shield fortunes from taxes. Now some advisers to the top 0.1% say it’s dominating conversations with their clients.
ImmigrationPosted by
The Free Press - TFP

US General Speculates That ‘Vast Majority’ Of Afghans Transported To Military Sites Are Refugees, Not Visa Holders

A top U.S. general speculated on Friday that a “vast majority” of Afghans temporarily staying at American military sites are refugees, not applicants for a special immigrant visa program. U.S. Northern Command and North American Aerospace Defense Commander Gen. Glen VanHerck said during a press conference he suspects a majority...
Income Taxbloomberglaw.com

Updating Citizenship-Based Taxation

Today, we’re excited to publish the third of three winning submissions as part of the first Bloomberg Tax & Accounting Insights & Commentary student writing competition. The contest highlights the very best of student writing. Our process began in April when we posted our call for submissions. After that, a...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Senate Democrats Eye Taxes on Stock Buybacks, Excess CEO Pay (2)

Senate Finance panel is assembling raft of tax-hike proposals. Senate Democrats are discussing a wider range of tax proposals than President. has proposed, including levies on stock buybacks, carbon emissions and executive compensation, as part of a package of measures to help fund a ramping up in social spending. One...
Personal Financebloomberglaw.com

Spotlight on Tax Partner Mark Gallegos

Our Spotlight series highlights the careers and lives of tax professionals across the globe. This week’s spotlight is on Mark Gallegos, CPA, MST. Gallegos is a tax partner on Porte Brown’s accounting and consulting services team in Elgin, Ill., with more than 20 years of experience providing tax advice. Since the pandemic began, he has been entrenched in the intricacies of Covid-19 related programs, including the Paycheck Protection Program and the CARES Act.
Economybloomberglaw.com

Ticket Seller Eventbrite Gets to Arbitrate Covid Refund Claims

Eventbrite Inc. won a bid to arbitrate claims that it refused to issue refunds for shows canceled due to the Covid-19 pandemic, after the Northern District of California found the ticket seller established that the buyers agreed to an online arbitration clause. Eventbrite produced screen shots showing that plaintiffs Sherri...
Lawbloomberglaw.com

Dentons Drama Could Play Out in Court After Rare Appeal Granted

California court freezes New York arbitration in Dentons dispute. A California appeals court has paused a New York arbitration proceeding between Dentons and John “Jinshu” Zhang, handing a long-shot victory to the ex-partner who says he was wrongly terminated by the world’s largest law firm. In a rare occurrence, the...
Technologybloomberglaw.com

As Labor Day Nears, Security Teams Watch for Holiday-Timed Hacks

Companies’ cybersecurity teams have come to recognize a routine: attacks timed to holidays, over the weekend, and at other points when hackers think targets are more vulnerable and more willing to pay a ransom. The trend in timing has security professionals, legal advisers, and government agencies on alert for upcoming...
Congress & Courtsbloomberglaw.com

Federal Circuit Quizzes Cirba, VMware Over $236 Million Verdict

The Federal Circuit dug into nitty-gritty questions of constitutional and statutory standing at oral argument with two Supreme Court bar heavyweights in software maker Cirba’s attempt to revive a $236 million patent infringement verdict against rival. VMware Inc. In December, Judge Leonard Stark of the U.S. District Court for the...

Comments / 0

Community Policy