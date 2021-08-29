Cancel
Ohio State

Coronavirus in Ohio Saturday update: more than 5,000 new cases

By Jennifer Bowers
WDTN
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCOLUMBUS, Ohio (WCMH) — The Ohio Department of Health has released the latest number of COVID-19 cases in the state. As of Saturday, August 28, a total of 1,207,932 (+5,204) cases has been reported since the start of the pandemic, leading to 65,315 (+115) hospitalizations and 8,784 (+12) ICU admissions. A total of 6,047,494 Ohioans — 51.74% of the state’s population — has started the vaccination process. That’s an increase of 12,448 from the previous day.

