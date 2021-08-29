Cancel
Presidential Election

Kanye West's 'DONDA' Merch Signals a 2024 Presidential Run

Highsnobiety
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleKanye West's latest DONDA merch includes a $200 presidential seal t-shirt. The item in question features the numbers "2024" in large, white text. The #DONDA Album Experience at Soldier Field merch prices/varies from $60 (cap), $80 (target long sleeve), $160 (Donda West/house long sleeve), and $200 (presidential seal tee). —...

www.highsnobiety.com

Kanye West
Kanye
Kim Kardashian
Marilyn Manson
Donda West
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

You Won't Believe How Much Kanye West Has Made From His DONDA Events

Watch: Kanye West Sings Emotional Song About Losing Family. "Can't Tell Me Nothing" about Kanye West's business prowess. The Grammy winner has raked in an estimated $12 million solely from his series of DONDA listening parties, according to Billboard. Ye debuted a rough cut of his 10th studio album on July 22 during a sold-out concert at the Mercedes-Benz stadium in Atlanta. Estranged wife Kim Kardashian and their four children were in attendance, as well as Khloe Kardashian and 42,000 other fans. Each general audience member paid between $25 and $100 for a ticket, and the concert event live-streamed on Apple Music for free.
Apparel

The Shoe Surgeon 'DONDA' YEEZY 700 Release, Info

Prolific sneaker customizer Dominic "The Shoe Surgeon" Ciambrone is capitalizing on DONDA fever with a spiky pair of YEEZY 700s inspired by the weapon-like, bear-fighting Balenciaga jacket Kanye West wore to his Atlanta listening party for the album. All-black from head to toe (or rather, laces to outsole), the 700s...
Celebrities

Kanye West brings out Kim Kardashian in a wedding dress, stirs controversy at 'Donda' event

Kanye West — or YE, if his name change goes through — certainly knows how to capture headlines. As fans await the actual release of Donda, the artist held his third listening event for the upcoming album, this time at Chicago's Soldier Field. On Thursday night, West clearly wanted to send some kind of message as he brought out accused rapist Marilyn Manson and rapper DaBaby, who has been embroiled in scandal for making homophobic remarks. The evening closed with Kim Kardashian walking out in a wedding dress. Oh, and West appeared to light himself on fire.
Malibu, CA

Reunited! Kim Kardashian Spotted With Kanye in Malibu Amid Divorce

Still a team! Kim Kardashian and Kanye West put on a united front in California six months after their split made headlines. The 40-year-old reality star and the 44-year-old musician were spotted grabbing lunch together in Malibu on Friday, August 20. Photos obtained by TMZ showed the estranged pair attempting to keep a low profile as they exited their vehicles.
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Says Son Saint Is More Her 'Twin' Than Kanye West's

Doing a double take! Kim Kardashian doesn’t think that her 5-year-old son, Saint, looks like her estranged husband, Kanye West — despite what fans think. When a Twitter user called the little one “a light skin Kanye,” the Keeping Up With the Kardashians alum, 40, replied, “Really? People say this all the time! Why do I think he’s my twin????”
Celebrities

Inside Kanye West’s childhood home with his beloved late mother Donda

Kanye West is coming home again. The controversial rapper is still working on his much-anticipated new album, “Donda,” inspired by his late mother and, possibly, his childhood home in Chicago. Over the weekend, the 44-year-old hip-hop trailblazer sent fans a cryptic tease of the house as the long-delayed release of...
MusicPosted by
Pitchfork

5 Takeaways from Kanye West’s Donda

It’s a testament to Kanye West’s star power that even after kissing Donald Trump’s ring, declaring American chattel slavery “a choice,” and pivoting to gospel, he still managed to pack a space-age coliseum to debut his tenth solo album Donda. But the Kanye that showed up to Atlanta’s Mercedes-Benz Stadium more than a month ago, for the first of three Donda livestreams, was markedly different from the one that debuted The Life of Pablo at Madison Square Garden in 2016. No longer surrounded by friends, family, collaborators, and hangers-on, he was alone, covered from head to toe, and pantomiming to clearly unfinished songs. By the third Donda event, last week in Chicago, West—who recreated his childhood home in the middle of Soldier Field—had drawn in a dizzying array of supporting characters, including accused abusers, confirmed homophobes, and his estranged wife wearing a wedding dress.
Celebrities

Kim Kardashian Listens to Ex Kanye West's 'Donda' While Driving

Kim Kardashian has an interesting choice of driving tunes. The reality star and cosmetics mogul isn't letting her divorce from Kanye West keep her from enjoying his perpetually forthcoming album, Donda. While fans have only gotten a chance to hear West's album twice, during grand listening events that were also...
CelebritiesPosted by
The Independent

Soulja Boy disses Kanye West and Kim Kardashian’s marriage in Twitter rant

Soulja Boy has called out Kanye West’s marriage to Kim Kardashian in an expletive-filled rant on Twitter after he was allegedly cut from Donda. The 31-year-old “Kiss Me Thru The Phone” rapper – real name is DeAndre Cortez Way – claims his vocals didn’t make the final cut for West’s album, even though he was allegedly asked to record a verse for the track “Remote Control”.When Donda was surprise released on 29 August, Soulja Boy shared what appears to be a screenshot of a chat between West and him, which suggested he was set to appear in the song...
CelebritiesPosted by
Page Six

Kanye West was unfaithful to Kim Kardashian during their marriage

Kanye West cheated on Kim Kardashian after she welcomed their first two kids — and it’s the inspiration for his new song “Hurricane.”. Multiple sources confirmed the meaning behind the telling lyrics in the track off “Donda,” West’s latest album that was released with plenty of fanfare and controversy. “The...
Celebrities

Kanye West Replaces Jay-Z’s ‘Donda’ Verse With DaBaby

Kanye West held yet another DONDA listening event Thursday night this time in his hometown Chicago and this may be the most controversial one yet!. One of the biggest talked about moments was when Kanye brought out DaBaby who has been in a ton of controversy and also brought out Marilyn Manson who is currently facing several rape and sexual assault allegations.
Celebrities

Kanye West’s DONDA Bulletproof Vest Sold For $20K

The bulletproof vest Kanye West wore during the second Atlanta Donda listening party on August 5 has been sold. Consignment shop Justin Reed came into possession of the 1-of-1 piece through a security guard who was gifted the vest and one Yeezy fan has purchased the exclusive DONDA merchandise for $20,000.

