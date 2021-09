To me, the most puzzling measure to come out of this past session of the Florida Legislature was the law banning cruise lines from requiring passengers to be vaccinated. Sure, there were other outstandingly misguided pieces of legislation — the one requiring social media to run misinformation from anyone running for office comes immediately to mind — but you could easily understand who that legislation benefited and what legislators and the governor were trying to do. But punishing a major industry for trying to resume operations in pandemic times and reassure potential customers and get them out of the house? Who does that help? Isn't a vaccine requirement part of the push to get things back to normal?