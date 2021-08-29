Hurricane Local Statement issued for Acadia, Allen, Avoyelles, Beauregard, Calcasieu, East Cameron by NWS

Effective: 2021-08-29 16:19:00 CDT Expires: 2021-08-30 00:30:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Severe Certainty: Possible Target Area: Acadia; Allen; Avoyelles; Beauregard; Calcasieu; East Cameron; Evangeline; Iberia; Jefferson Davis; Lafayette; Lower St. Martin; Rapides; St. Landry; St. Mary; Upper St. Martin; Vermilion; Vernon; West Cameron This product covers Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas **IDA MOVING NORTHWESTWARD OVER SOUTHEASTERN LOUISIANA** NEW INFORMATION --------------- * CHANGES TO WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - The Storm Surge Warning and Hurricane Warning have been cancelled and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Iberia, Lower St. Martin, and St. Mary - The Hurricane Warning has been cancelled and a Tropical Storm Warning has been issued for Upper St. Martin and Vermilion - The Tropical Storm Warning has been cancelled for East Cameron * CURRENT WATCHES AND WARNINGS: - A Tropical Storm Warning is in effect for Acadia, Avoyelles, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, Lower St. Martin, Rapides, St. Landry, St. Mary, Upper St. Martin, and Vermilion * STORM INFORMATION: - About 40 miles east-southeast of Morgan City LA - 29.5N 90.6W - Storm Intensity 130 mph - Movement Northwest or 325 degrees at 10 mph SITUATION OVERVIEW ------------------ Hurricane Ida made landfall along the southeastern coast of Louisiana near Port Fourchon around 1155 AM CDT. Ida is moving toward the northwest near 10 mph and it will make a turn towards the north overnight. Rapid weakening is expected during the next day or so, however Ida is forecast to remain a hurricane through late tonight and remain a tropical storm until Monday afternoon. Hurricane force winds extend outward up to 45 miles from the center and tropical storm force winds extend outward up to 150 miles. POTENTIAL IMPACTS ----------------- * FLOODING RAIN: Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across lower Acadiana. Remain well guarded against life-threatening flood waters having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Major rainfall flooding may prompt many evacuations and rescues. - Rivers and tributaries may rapidly overflow their banks in multiple places. Small streams, creeks, canals, and ditches may become dangerous rivers. Flood control systems and barriers may become stressed. - Flood waters can enter many structures within multiple communities, some structures becoming uninhabitable or washed away. Many places where flood waters may cover escape routes. Streets and parking lots become rivers of moving water with underpasses submerged. Driving conditions become dangerous. Many road and bridge closures with some weakened or washed out. Potential impacts from the flooding rain are still unfolding across central, south central, and east Louisiana. Remain well guarded against dangerous flood waters having possible limited to significant impacts. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. * WIND: Potential impacts from the main wind event are now unfolding across lower Acadiana. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible extensive impacts. If realized, these impacts include: - Considerable roof damage to sturdy buildings, with some having window, door, and garage door failures leading to structural damage. Mobile homes severely damaged, with some destroyed. Damage accentuated by airborne projectiles. Locations may be uninhabitable for weeks. - Many large trees snapped or uprooted along with fences and roadway signs blown over. - Some roads impassable from large debris, and more within urban or heavily wooded places. Several bridges and access routes impassable. - Large areas with power and communications outages. Potential impacts from the main wind event are also now unfolding across central, south central, and east Louisiana. Remain well sheltered from life-threatening wind having possible limited to extensive impacts. Elsewhere across Southwest Louisiana and Southeast Texas, little to no impact is anticipated. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS ---------------------------------- * EVACUATIONS: WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Listen to local official for recommended preparedness actions, including possible evacuation. If ordered to evacuate, do so immediately. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - For those not under evacuation orders, assess the risk from wind, falling trees, and flooding at your location. If you decide to move, relocate to a safer location nearby. If you do not relocate, help keep roadways open for those under evacuation orders. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - If evacuating, leave with a destination in mind and allow extra time to get there. Take your emergency supplies kit. Gas up your vehicle ahead of time. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - Let others know where you are going prior to departure. Secure loose items and pets in the car, and avoid distracted driving. WATCH/WARNING PHASE - If evacuating, follow designated evacuation routes. Seek traffic information on roadway signs, the radio, and from official sources. IMMINENT/ONGOING PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. RECOVERY PHASE - Do not enter evacuated areas until officials have given the all clear to return. * OTHER PREPAREDNESS INFORMATION: Now is the time to stay inside and away from windows. Listen for updates and be ready in case you lose electrical power. Keep a battery-powered radio, charged cell phone and flashlight handy. During the peak of the storm be ready to move quickly. Keep your shoes on and rain gear handy. Boots and athletic shoes offer the best foot protection if you become unexpectedly exposed to the weather. Keep your cell phone charged and in power-saving mode. If you lose power, use it sparingly and mainly for personal emergencies and check-ins. Do not venture outside while in the eye of a hurricane as any improvement in weather will only be temporary. Once the eye passes, conditions will become life threatening as winds immediately return to dangerous speeds, so remain safely sheltered from the storm. Do not be a thrill seeker or risk your life for senseless photos or videos. Quickly move to the safest place within your shelter if it begins to fail, preferably an interior room on the lowest floor as long as flooding is not a concern. If you are prone to flooding or in an area under a storm surge watch or warning, be prepared for the possibility of a quick and dramatic rise in water levels. If a tornado warning is issued for your area, quickly move to the safest place within your shelter. Protect your head and body. If an Extreme Wind Warning is issued for your area, move to the safest place within your shelter. Take the same life-saving actions as if it were a violent tornado. * ADDITIONAL SOURCES OF INFORMATION: - For information on appropriate preparations see ready.gov - For information on creating an emergency plan see getagameplan.org - For additional disaster preparedness information see redcross.org NEXT UPDATE ----------- The next local statement will be issued by the National Weather Service in Lake Charles LA around 10:30 PM CDT, or sooner if conditions warrant.